The defender of St. Louis, Jay Bouwmeester, collapsed on the bench during the break during the first period, causing the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night.

Bouwmeester seemed to be awake and alert while he was being transported to a hospital in the arena.

Teammates Vince Dunn and Alex Pietrangelo immediately called in medical help after Bouwmeester fell 7:50 in the first period.

After a few minutes, Bouwmeester was taken through a tunnel next to the Blues bank on a stretcher and transported to a hospital.

Bouwmeester seemed to grab a glass of water when he started to fall. Emergency medical staff rushed to the Blues bank.

Bouwmeester’s father attended the competition as part of the team’s annual Dads Trip.

Ducks and Blues players gathered to see what was wrong before Bouwmeester was taken away. Both teams then went to their changing rooms and the game was halted to 1 a few minutes later.

Players from both teams met for hugs and good wishes after changing their equipment. The game will be made up later.

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season and has been known all along for his strong skating and conditioning. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last season and in 2014 won an Olympic gold medal with Canada.

Bouwmeester skated this season in his 57th game, the 1,241st of his NHL career. He skated 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and registering 5:34 ice time in the game.

The Blues signed the veteran’s defender in April with a deal of US $ 3.25 million for this season.

Bouwmeester had played one of the longest ironman streaks in NHL history with 737 consecutive regular seasonal games until an injury to the lower body in 2014. He missed time in 2015-16 with a concussion and a hip injury ended his 2017-18 season.

He played except four last year and has not missed a single game this season.

The last player to collapse on an NHL bank was Dallas forward Rich Peverley in 2014. Peverley had an irregular heartbeat and the rapid response of emergency officials made him OK.

The NHL has pages of emergency medical standards that describe in detail that at least two doctors must be present for each match and that they are within 50 feet of the couch. A defibrillator, which was used when the Detroit Jiri Fischer collapsed in 2005, should be available, along with a triage room and ambulances.

AP hockey writer Stephen Whyno has contributed.

Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defender Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game will be postponed and made up for later. The Ducks and Blues thanks for your understanding.

