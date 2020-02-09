Advertisement

The University of Colorado will offer a “rigorous” degree in cannabis and will receive state approval for the program on Friday.

According to The Denver Post, the “Cannabis, Biology and Chemistry” course will be available this fall for students who want to study the science necessary for success in the cannabis industry. The program has been described as being similar to a double major in biology and chemistry and has a laboratory licensed to grow industrial hemp so students can work with cannabidiol (CBD) from the plants.

The decision to launch the program comes at a time when the cannabis industry is booming and legalization is improving access to drugs across the country.

“It’s a rigorous deal geared to growing demand from the cannabis industry,” Dean Lehmpuhi, dean at the College of Science and Mathematics, told the Denver Post.

“Hemp and marijuana have really played a pioneering role in many of the country’s economic sectors. We’re not a pro-cannabis or anti-cannabis company. What we do will be science and educate students to look at that science.” , “

The course focuses on natural products – including studying genetics for cannabis and other plants, supplemented by additional courses in neurobiology, biochemistry and genetics – and analytical chemistry, including determining the CBD concentration of certain products.

University officials expect high demand for the program, which will take place at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

This is followed by the announcement of a new research center to study chemical compounds in hemp, which is due to open in the spring at the College of Natural Sciences on the Fort Collins campus.

“I think if you look at the recent steam crisis, it becomes clear that it is necessary to train scientists in this area,” Lehmpuhl told the newspaper.

Colorado was an early advocate of cabbage herb and became one of the first two states to legalize its use for non-medical purposes with the adoption of Amendment 64 in 2012. Washington passed a similar vote, Initiative 502, in the same year.

As of 2014, adults 21 years and older can use cannabis in their spare time in the US state of Colorado. This makes the US state the first to do this.

As of 2019, the state earned more than $ 1 billion in trading revenue – revenue that is used for public service. More than $ 6.5 billion has been spent on cannabis products since legalization, and the industry shows no signs of slowing.

There are a handful of other institutions in the United States that offer a course similar to that offered in the state of Colorado. In particular, Northern Michigan University in Marquette, which has a four-year degree in medicinal plant chemistry and teaches, among other things, organic chemistry, biochemistry, genetics, accounting and financial management.

A giant refrigerated container at the Denver 420 Rally, the world’s largest celebration of cannabis legalization and cannabis culture, on May 21, 2016 in Denver Colorado.

