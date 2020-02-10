Advertisement

Gargi College of Delhi University gargicollege.in

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Delhi police registered a case last Monday related to the alleged abuse of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College for women last week.

Advertisement

The police said they received a complaint from the college authorities.

A case was registered at Hauz Khas Police Station under IPC sections 452 (trespassing after preparing for injury, assault, or unlawful reluctance), gesture or act designed to offend a woman’s modesty) and 34 (multi-person actions) to promote the common intention)

The incident came to light after some students from Delhi University’s Gargi College shared their unpleasant experiences during the college festival on February 6th on Instagram.

The students said a group of men crashed and abused the event.

Also read: Gargi College students claim that drunken outsiders are harassed at the festival and call for a strike

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement