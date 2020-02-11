Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita welcome AAP supporters to the party center in Delhi Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), built on Arvind Kejriwal’s personality and development plank, came to power in Delhi on Tuesday with an overwhelming majority.

According to the election commission from 8:30 p.m., the AAP has won 55 of the 70 meeting seats and leads 7 more.

Kejriwal won from New Delhi with over 21,000 votes and defeated BJP’s Sunil Yadav.

The BJP, which has fought a brave fight against the AAP government, has won seven seats and is leading another.

Prominent AAP faces, including Raghav Chaddha, Manish Sisodia and Atishi, one of the chief architects of the educational reforms in Delhi, have won and are likely to find a place in the AAP government’s cabinet.

Although the BJP’s seats (both victorious and leading) rose from three in 2015 to eight, the party’s share of the vote rose from 32.3 percent in 2015 to 38.45 percent.

The AAP’s vote share decreased slightly – from 54.3 percent in 2015 to 53.65 percent, according to the European Commission’s website from 8:30 p.m.

The BJP’s bad show has made it clear that the high-octane campaign that unleashed it in the capital – it has eleven BJP prime ministers and almost all of its cabinet ministers in the cabinet – has no impact on Delhi voters.

The results, political analysts said, reflect not only the maturity of Delhi voters who opposed the BJP’s polarization policies, but also the importance of local issues in the general election.

Shaheen Bagh effect

The election result shows that the BJP’s polarization campaign in connection with the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, in which demonstrators, mainly Muslim women, have been demonstrating for over 50 days, has not met with electoral response.

The BJP made Shaheen Bagh its main electoral plank just 10 days before the February 8 elections.

That being said, all BJP heavyweights who campaigned for the elections only spoke about national issues – and completely ignored local issues.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Interior Minister Amit Mishra to Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath – everyone addressed national issues, be it NRC, the new citizenship law, the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The results are an indication that the BJP’s strategy was promising.

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan won with over 70,000 votes against BJP’s Braham Singh in Okhla – Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall into this constituency. This is the highest margin a candidate has ever won.

The AAP has won or is a leader in all five seats, with the Muslim population accounting for over 50 percent.

“Kejriwal has shown that voters will address other emotional issues when the local government works to develop and improve the lives of citizens. This is the model that (West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee (Odisha CM) Naveen Patnaik (Telangana CM) K. Chandrashekhar Rao has adopted and won in their respective states, ”said Gilles Verniers, assistant professor of political science at Ashoka University and co- Director of the Trivedi Center for Political Data.

Praveen Rai, political analyst at the Center for Developing Society Research (CSDS), said that the BJP knew that it could not oppose AAP at work and started talking about Shaheen Bagh.

Kejriwal Makeover supported by Prashant Kishor

The AAP campaign, which revolved around Arvind Kejriwal and his model of good governance and development, particularly giveaways, received a lot of attention after Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC election strategist was inaugurated.

Kishor designed the AAP campaign, which stayed away from negative issues. He also ensured that Kejriwal and his party leaders were deliberately avoided from getting involved in a debate about Shaheen Bagh protests.

The big draw was, of course, the multitude of measures by the Kejriwal government that have an impact on people.

Be it free electricity for consumers of up to 200 units, 50 percent subsidized electricity for consumption of 200 to 400 units, free water of up to 20,000 liters per month, free bus rides for women, establishment of WLAN points and Mohalla clinics ”- all of this found a direct connection with the middle and middle class voters.

Kejriwal had also been working flat out to achieve a new image – from an anti-corruption activist who preferred “anarchism” even after becoming prime minister and an effective and capable administrator.

The AAP chief used a proven political strategy – create a personality cult that has glossed over all failures in politics and administration in the past five years.

From video conferencing, mobile apps, subway stations, car stands to billboards on streets or full page newspaper ads and even in your salons (WelcomeKejriwal.In), Kejriwal’s face was everywhere in Delhi so he could effectively highlight the successes of his government ,

“The results are a referendum on Kejriwal’s development model and not on Modi’s failure. The BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha results, which shows how voters prefer modes for the center, but local leaders, in this case Kejriwal, for the general election, ”said political analyst Rai.



The results show that Amit Shah’s micromanagement failed

More than Prime Minister Modi, political analysts say the Delhi results reflect that Amit Shah’s strategy has had no effect. And how does the party that won the last time in Delhi in 1993 still have a long way to go.

Although the party made Modi the face of the election, Shah took the lead from the start. In Delhi, they said, it was a competition between Kejriwal and Shah, instead of modes.

However, BJP sources disprove that Modi was in the background in the Delhi campaign.

“He was at the forefront. He hosted three rallies, including the pre-campaign launch announcing his government’s decision to regulate 1,731 unauthorized colonies in the city-state, ”said a BJP leader who refused to be named.

But the decision to regulate unauthorized colonies just before the elections didn’t seem to work. “People understood that it was a survey gimmick,” said Verniers.

According to Rai, Delhi was another state in which the charisma of Modi was not used in a general election.

“But the result is more than a statement against Modi, it is a question mark for Shah’s ability as a voter. Shah might have played a crucial role as an organizer, but not as an election strategist, ”he said.

Rai added that it was time for the BJP to rethink its strategy, use Modi’s charisma, and polarize issues to get votes.

Delhi will be the sixth state after Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, in which the BJP could not come to power.



Complete decimation of the congress

Last but not least, the Delhi elections have once again brought the total irrelevance of the congress to the fore.

The party that ruled the capital under Sheila Dikshit for 15 years pulled a void. The party was also unable to open its account in the 2015 elections.

