New Delhi: The Delhi Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a victim of underage rape to end the 24-week pregnancy after a medical panel set up by the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital said there was a significant risk to the teenager of continuing the pregnancy.

The hospital’s medical report was presented to Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who discussed it with the 16-year-old girl and her parents in the chamber before submitting the order to the court.

The judge asked the RML doctor present in court to ensure that the procedure was carried out within 24 hours.

The doctor informed the court that the risk associated with the procedure, including surgery, had been explained to the victim and could be done within a few hours of receiving the order.

The court noted the testimony and said that “the trial should be carried out as quickly as possible” and “the DNA should be kept for evidence”.

With the instructions, the court dismissed the girl’s plea by lawyers Anwesh Madhukar and Prachi Nirwan.

The court ordered RML on February 4 to set up a medical committee to examine the condition of the 6-year-old girl and report on whether pregnancy continuation poses a risk to her health.

The application was submitted because section 3 of the Medical Abortion Act does not allow abortion if the duration of pregnancy is more than 20 weeks.

According to the plea, pregnancy poses a significant risk to the girl as she is even in her tender age.

The case said that the rape victim was examined by doctors in a government hospital on January 25 and was 24 weeks pregnant.

As a result, a case of rape and criminal intimidation was filed here at the Swaroop Nagar Police Station.

The doctor believes that the gestation period is longer than 20 weeks and that the court’s approval is required to terminate the pregnancy.

The Cabinet of the Union last week approved an extension of the abortion permit limit from the current 20 to 24 weeks for “special categories of women,” which include rape survivors, incest victims, the disabled, and minors, an official statement said ,

The cabinet approved the 2020 Abortion Medical Act (Amendment) to amend the 1971 Abortion Medical Act.

