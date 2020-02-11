Advertisement

Police personnel condemn demonstrators in an ANI anti-CAA agitation

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: The Delhi Supreme Court received Tuesday, December 15, the Centre’s response to a committee or SIT request for a judicial investigation into the police raid at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15, last year.

Advertisement

A bank of Supreme Judge DN Patel and Judge C Hari Shankar informed the center, the Delhi government and the police that they would like to comment on the petition submitted by a Jamia student who saw the violence lost in one eye and the other struggles to save the eyes.

The petitioner, Md Minhajuddin, has also applied for compensation based on his qualifications for the injury he suffered and the registration of an FIR against police officers involved in the incident.

The petition also asked for instructions to the authorities to pay the cost of his treatment and to provide him with a permanent position that was appropriate to his qualifications.

On December 15 last year, a protest against the Citizenship Act near Jamia became violent. Demonstrators threw stones at the police and set fire to public buses and private vehicles.

The police later entered Jamia, fired tear gas cartridges and headed for students.

Several students, including the petitioner, were injured in the police operation.

Also read: The injured Jamia student moves to the Delhi Supreme Court and is looking for police force investigators

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement