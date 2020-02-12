Advertisement

Illustration: Arindam Mukherjee

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday offered legal assistance to Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the rape and murder case, after saying that he had no lawyer.

Additional session Judge Dharmender Rana expressed his displeasure at Pawan’s delay, saying that he had removed his former lawyer and would need time to hire a new one.

Nirbhaya’s parents and the Delhi government had relocated the court on Tuesday to obtain new death sentences for those sentenced after the Supreme Court granted the authorities the freedom to turn to the court for a new execution date to obtain this condemned.

The execution date set for January 22nd at Tihar Prison was later postponed to 6:00 am by court order of January 17th. On January 31, the trial court suspended the execution of the four convicts detained in Tihar Prison “until further notice.”

Tihar prison authorities submitted a status report to the court on Tuesday, noting that none of the convicts preferred a legal option – Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31)) – in the last seven days, approved by the Delhi Supreme Court.

