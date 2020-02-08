Advertisement

Representative picture Results of the parliamentary elections in Delhi will be announced on Tuesday Photo: ThePrint

The Delhi voter has been courted like never before in the last two weeks. In the gladiatorial battle between the AAP and the BJP in the Delhi general election, voters were bombarded with high-profile ministers and prime ministers with carpet bombs on every street corner, and their phones and radios buzz with relentless political advertising. While party campaign anthems in the colonies of Delhi shouted “Bagga-Bagga” and “Lage Raho Kejriwal” from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., pamphlets, social media memes and the 24-hour news cycle kept voters busy.

Aside from the usual campaign, there were freebies and biryani garnished with analogies between Hindus and Muslims and Pakistan – all under the names “Deshbhakti” and “Azadi”. Delhi voters were reminded of their religion, immigration status and electricity bills. In addition, the election commission wants Delhi voters to be Dabangg and go out and vote.

This is why the Delhi voter is ThePrint’s Newsmaker of the Week.

Caught in a whirlwind

This year there will be a triangular competition between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in the election for the 70-member assembly. The ruling AAP is confident of coming back to power while the BJP not only aims to perform better in 2015 (when it only won 3 seats) but also wants to see a turnaround after almost winning in 2013 (when it was 31 Had secured seats).

Voting begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. at all polling stations on Saturday. The election commission counts the votes on Tuesday (February 11). The term of office for the current legislative assembly in Delhi ends on February 22.

BJP’s victory in the 2017 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election and Lok Sabha 2019 election made it an art to read the minds of voters in Delhi. Will she vote for free bus rides and electricity and water, or will she vote against Shaheen Bagh’s Muslim protesters? Will Delhi vote for Mohalla clinics and government school reforms, or will it support the nationalism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah?

While there has been something like “Kejriwal ki hawa” in Delhi in the past few months since the introduction of giveaways began in June 2019 with free rides for women on public buses, the BJP has undertaken a build-up in the past two weeks, the wind direction threatens to change.

One choice, three applicants

As the Lok Sabha and Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana elections in 2019 have shown, Indian voters vote differently for state and national elections. A Lokniti CSDS poll after the election of Lok Sabha in May 2019 showed that of the 55.5 percent of BJP voters, 24 percent had the AAP in mind for the meeting election. Another poll conducted by IANS-Cvoter in January 2020 found that 59.7 percent predicted that the AAP would win this general election, although 70.7 percent believed that Narendra Modi was best suited to be the prime minister.

The BJP wants to abolish this state distinction in voter behavior. She wants to win the Delhi election to show the world that despite the many CAA NRC protests, people belong to the party. So the Shaheen Bagh card, the Desh Ke Gaddaron card and the Ram Temple card are used. Even the Balakot card. For the BJP, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal changed from an “anarchist” to a “terrorist”. The mere rush of his campaign made Kejriwal call himself a “hardcore nationalist” and recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

The active support of Shaheen Bagh can cost Kejriwal the votes of the Hindus, while opposition to it could make the Muslims against the AAP. So he took a middle course and looked for votes based on the work he had done in the past five years. He has never visited Shaheen Bagh, although his deputy Manish Sisodia said he was with the people who protested Shaheen Bagh. Kejriwal’s absence from the JNU after the mob attack also went unnoticed. It remains to be seen whether this will dissuade the next generation of college students from the AAP.

Caught between Shaheen Bagh and Hanuman Chalisa, the Delhi voters lost something,

Congress, the third candidate in Delhi, has little to lose. Even the party knows it will take third place when the results are announced on Tuesday. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Party’s Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi held rallies at some public gatherings, but left the dynasty’s lower orders to conform to the BJP’s “Star” campaigns – Modi, Amit Shah , Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath and other union ministers.

Even Spicejet Airline launched an initiative on Monday – #SpiceDemocracy – that enables voters to fly home so they can vote in the Delhi election.

When the campaign ended, both Kejriwal and BJP’s Manoj Tiwari made their way to the local temple to receive blessings. The television cameras followed. The Delhi voters will decide on Saturday who is a better Hindu.

