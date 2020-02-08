Advertisement

After seven debates, the Democratic candidates debated for the first time in depth their plans for the US Supreme Court and the issues ahead, including their potential candidates for the Supreme Court.

Democrats on the stage in Manchester, New Hampshire, spoke about whether they would put a litmus test on potential candidates, namely that they would not vote for Roe v. Wade topple, the landmark 1973 decision that confirmed a woman’s right to abortion.

“Yes,” said former Vice President Joe Biden when asked if he would have an litigation abortion test for his Supreme Court candidates. “Look, here’s the deal, an litmus test for abortion refers to a fundamental constitutional value. A woman has the right to vote.”

Biden also recognized the appointment of three of the four judges on the bank’s liberal wing and the defeat of Robert Bork’s appointment that President Ronald Reagan had unsuccessfully requested for the Supreme Court in 1987.

“I was part of the reason Elena Kagan who worked for me came before the Supreme Court. I was part of the reason Ruth Bader Ginsburg is on trial. I was part of the reason [Sonia] Sotomayor is present. ” the court, “he said.” I am the reason why this right was not taken away a long time ago because I almost single-handedly made sure that Robert Bork did not go to court because he did not believe that the rights were not listed should give. “

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders also said he would have an litigation abortion test for his Supreme Court picks.

“I will never appoint someone to the Supreme Court or federal courts in general who is not 100% pro Roe against Wade,” he said.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, meanwhile, said she would only appoint judges who respect precedents, including Roe.

Several of the candidates on stage – Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Sanders and Klobuchar – advocated laws that codify the right to abortion.

“I lived in an America where abortion was illegal and rich women still had abortions, and we have to remember that,” said Warren from Massachusetts. “States are seeking a complete ban on abortion, and the Supreme Court seems to be heading in that direction too.”

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was urged on his suggestion to increase the number of Supreme Court judges. This plan was rejected by judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who said in July that nine were “a good number”.

Buttigieg agreed with Ginsburg that changing the number of judges could have ramifications if that were the only reform implemented.

“I have not only called for a reform of the number of judges in the bank, but also a structural reform so that some of the judges are not appointed through a partisan trial,” he said. “We cannot allow the Supreme Court to remain a political battlefield as we see it today.”

Buttigieg also called for a constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United against the Federal Election Commission, the 2010 decision that paved the way for unlimited corporate spending in elections.

Seven Democratic candidates fought on stage in New Hampshire for the final debate before Tuesday’s primary.

