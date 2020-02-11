Advertisement

Attorney General William Barr announced that the Department of Justice is taking legal action against local and state authorities to monitor the policies of their protected areas. As part of the government’s crackdown on illegal immigration, Barr announced lawsuits against the states of California, New Jersey, and King County, Washington.

“When we talk about protected area cities, we are talking about guidelines to allow criminal aliens to escape,” Barr said in a speech to the nation’s sheriffs on Monday. “This policy is not about people who have entered our country illegally, but about peaceful and productive members of society. Its express purpose is to protect foreigners who have already been arrested by local law enforcement agencies for other crimes. This is neither lawful nor reasonable. “

Barr referred to state and local laws that prevent local law enforcement agencies from working with the federal government to interfere with the administration’s immigration laws. This is a form of resistance that is commonly referred to as a “protected area” policy.

In all three jurisdictions, the ministry argues that the state or local governments violate the constitutional hegemony clause by disrupting federal activity.

In his speech to the sheriffs, Barr ridiculed “so-called progressive politicians” who “endanger public safety by putting the interests of criminal aliens before those of law-abiding citizens”.

He said they “proudly brand their jurisdiction as a” haven “and pack their obstructive policies in idealistic and misleading rhetoric about” protecting the immigrant community “.

The department is suing for a nationwide law enforcement policy that prevents New Jersey officials from sharing information about immigration status and the release of people in custody with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

The ministry has also brought King County, Washington, where Seattle is located, to justice for the ICE prohibiting deportation from County Airport.

California recently issued a ban on private detention centers, which the Department of Justice says is an “obvious attempt” to prevent the Department of Homeland Security from detaining foreigners, and an attempt by the Bureau of Prisons and the Marshals Service to attempt Manage federal prisoners to disrupt.

In this case, the Department of Justice argues that California has the right to determine the manner in which it manages state and local prisoners and detainees, but cannot dictate to the federal government how to conduct its operations.

Last week, the Trump administration took action against New York’s new “green light” law, which allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. It announced that it would block New Yorkers’ access to trusted traveler programs such as Global Entry. The Department of Homeland Security introduced plans on Thursday to prevent New Yorkers from signing up or signing back in for the program, which offers accelerated access via airport security lines and the U.S. border.

