February 11, 2020 10:30 a.m.

Melissa Luck

Updated: February 11th, 2020, 10:36 am

The convicted murderer Thomas Dibartolo is released from detention by the Ministry of Justice

SPOKANE, Wash – The deputy of a former Spokane County sheriff convicted of murdering his wife is now a free man.

A notification sent on Tuesday about the victim says that Thomas Dibartolo has been released from detention by the Washington Department of Corrections. DOC confirmed that he was released on Tuesday morning at 8:15 a.m.

It was located at 10700 block on East 30th Avenue in Spokane Valley.

He must have a job and notify the DOC of any change in address or employment. It is under DOC supervision until February 2022. It cannot have weapons or other lethal weapons and it cannot have controlled substances.

In a case that shocked the Spokane community and triggered a search in 1996, Dibartolo’s wife Patty was shot in Lincoln Park on the south hill. At the time, Dibartolo told the police that someone had robbed her and shot Patty and then shot him. Investigators later found that Dibartolo had shot Patty and then shot himself to cover up the crime.

Dibartolo was convicted of murder and sentenced to 26 years in prison. He spent most of this sentence in a Rhode Island prison. As 4 News Now first reported last fall, Dibartolo was relocated to a work release center in Yakima until his release this month.

Dibartolo has appealed several times and never admitted to having killed Patty. He even wrote letters to 4 News Now journalists asking for information that might help him in his appointment.

Before his trial, some of the couple’s five children testified that they were afraid and did not want their father to be released.

Prosecutors say Dibartolo was unfaithful to Patty and he wanted her to be dead so he could collect her life insurance payout and avoid a costly divorce.

