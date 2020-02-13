Cyprus has reached an agreement with Israeli investors for the long-awaited EUR 1.2 billion renovation of Larnaca’s port and marina.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos announced Thursday that the government has approved the consortium to take over the project after lengthy negotiations.

Tender negotiations between the two sides have been going on since the end of 2018.

Karousos said the contract should be signed with KITION OCEAN Holding, a Cypriot-Israeli consortium with UK interests, within the next 10 days.

The project concerns the restructuring of the marina for 600 berths, the port and the surrounding rural development on an area of ​​220,000 m², for which the consortium is expected to invest around EUR 1.2 billion in the project.

It is planned to develop the marina with the latest technological infrastructure, convert the port of Larnaca into a port that can serve large ships, expand pillars and docks and build a modern passenger terminal.

The consortium is also planning residential and business development with innovative architecture, streets and parks.

The project is expected to be completed over a 10 to 15 year period.

Karousos, after meeting with mayors of the Larnaca district, told reporters that this was a historical development for the city and the Larnaca district, and for Cyprus in general.

“I am pleased to inform you that negotiations on the development of the port and marina of Larnaca were successfully completed last night. It is an investment of EUR 1 billion with multiple benefits for Larnaca and the country’s economy, ”said Karousos.

The Mayor of Larnaca, Andreas Vyras, said the deal was a “pleasant surprise” as the city had been waiting for its marina modernization for decades.

“This is a new era for Larnaca. The development will boost the city’s economy and create a large number of jobs. “

Deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said: “It is a project of great added value for our country as it is expected to boost economic activity both in Larnaca and elsewhere. It is estimated that the project will contribute around EUR 126 million to GDP annually. “