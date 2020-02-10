Advertisement

New Delhi: The DGCA aviation authorities suspended an IndiGo captain for three months on Monday due to “intimidation and threat” of a senior citizen in a wheelchair on a flight from Chennai to Bengaluru on January 13, an official said.

During the investigation, it was found that the pilot in charge insisted on a letter of apology from the passengers – the senior citizen and her daughter – which further delayed the matter and detained her at Bengaluru airport for approximately 75 minutes after disembarking.

“It was found that the pilot’s attitude towards the wheelchair-bound senior passenger was intimidating, threatening and without compassion. The DGCA has suspended its license for a period of three months, ”added the official.

Independent journalist Supriya Unni Nair, who asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year-old mother after landing in Bengaluru on January 13, had told the incident in several tweets.

According to Nair’s tweets, cabin crew said they had no access to wheelchair aids.

When the pilot in charge noticed the unrest about the matter, he intervened and threatened Nair and her mother with prison, Nair had said.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter on January 14th: “I asked my office to contact IndiGo as soon as I received Ms. Supriya Unni Nair’s tweet about the pilot’s behavior with her 75-year-old mother on Wheelchair help is instructed. “

“The airline has informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation that the pilot has been retired pending full investigation,” he added.

On Monday, the DGCA official said the investigation found that Captain Nair and her mother had been threatened by declaring that they would be handed over to the CISF and that police proceedings against them for “unruly behavior” would be initiated.

“The pilot showed aggression against the female passengers without taking into account the fact that the elderly passenger needed help in a wheelchair,” added the official.

The investigation found that the captain’s actions resulted in an “avoidable detention” of a wheelchair bound passenger.

“He was unable to deal with threat and error situations, especially if he was to carry out another commercial flight after a short time,” added the official.

