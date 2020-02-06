Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security bans New Yorkers a program that provides accelerated access through airport security lines and the United States border. The Trump administration said the decision to expel New York residents was in response to the state’s new “green light” law, which allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.

“Here we have one of the goals of September 11th with the intention of excluding information from the DHS,” Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Service, told reporters on Thursday, referring to the green light law. “As a result, the DHS has decided that New York residents may no longer participate in any of our Trusted Traveler programs.”

New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s office condemned this move as “political retribution.”

The suspension affects programs such as Global Entry, where eligible travelers can pay a fee and submit identification documents in advance to reduce waiting times when returning to the United States from abroad. In addition to global entry, the suspension also affects the trusted traveler programs NEXUS, Sentri and FAST. Under the new policy, New Yorkers are not allowed to participate in the programs, and programs that have already been accepted will be removed from the program by the end of the year.

In addition to air travelers, truck drivers are also affected, as many use the FAST program for easy access across the U.S.-Canada border.

He clarified that TSA PreCheck, another DHS Trusted Traveler program that enables accelerated security checks for domestic travel, is “currently not on the list” of blocked programs, but added that “this does not mean that it is not in.” the list can be future. “

The DHS expects the policy change to affect “150,000 to 200,000 New Yorkers”.

Cuccinelli said that the 50,000 to 80,000 New Yorkers who applied for trusted traveler access but have not yet completed the process will feel the “most immediate impact”. He also said, “75,000 New Yorkers will not be able to renew their Trusted Traveler status this year.”

The acting secretary of the DHS, Chad Wolf, first informed the state officials about the suspension in a letter to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday and announced the decision about Fox News.

Wolf wrote that the New York Law on Access to Drivers’ License and Data Protection (Green Light Law) “prevents US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), from accessing relevant information in Access and validate New York DMV records that are mission critical in the DHS ‘efforts to protect our nation. ”

He continued in his letter: “Under this law and the New York DMV’s lack of security cooperation, the DHS must take immediate action to ensure that the DHS’s efforts to protect their homeland are not compromised.”

However, it is unclear how the driving license law would undermine the security of global entry, since global entry applicants must present their passports and undergo rigorous background checks and face-to-face interviews before approval.

Governor Cuomo included Green Light in the law last year. After entry into force in December, long lines were flushed out of DMV offices across the state when undocumented residents applied for licenses for the first time.

Cuccinelli said the law has affected the safety of New York residents and police officers.

“These are all unfortunate consequences from the green light law,” he said Thursday. “… We urge New York to reverse this law and become sensible again.”

Wolf argued on Wednesday night in Fox News that it was important that immigration officials have access to DMV records. “ICE uses this when building cases and investigating criminal networks. They use the personal information they get from this database to look up a person’s date of birth, their photo, and what they use to build this case. You can not because of what New York did. “

Governor Cuomo’s office said it was considering a legal challenge.

“This is obviously political retaliation from the federal government and we will review our legal options,” said Cuomo’s senior advisor Rich Azzopardi.

Twelve other states also have laws that authorize undocumented immigrants to drive, reports CBS New York. It is unclear why New York is selected by the DHS.

Travelers at New York’s JFK airport told CBS New York that they were not pleased to hear about the change in policy.

“I think it is impractical for all New Yorkers … those who travel a lot by plane. They have to go through all of these things over and over again. It will be really bad for them,” said Raj Singh.

“Now it is said that whenever I want to travel and come back there will be long lines after the trip. My flight will take about 17 hours,” said another traveler. “The problem is that the Trump administration was against immigrants.”

In his letter, Wolf said that, among other criminal activities, ICE also uses New York’s DMV data “daily” for cross-border gangs, drug smuggling, people smuggling and trafficking.

“Last year in New York alone, the ICE arrested 149 predators, identified or rescued 105 victims of exploitation and trafficking, detained 230 gang members, and confiscated £ 6,487 illegal drugs, including fentanyl and opioids,” he wrote. “In most cases, ICE relied on New York DMV Records to accomplish its mission.”

The DHS was announced a day after President Trump condemned the protective cities during his annual New York State speech.

“Tragically, there are many cities in America where radical politicians take refuge in these criminal illegal aliens,” Trump said. “In protected area towns, local police officers order to release dangerous criminal aliens to make them available to the public instead of handing them over to the ICE for safe removal.”

“A criminal alien released from the sanctuary city of New York has been charged with brutal rape and murder of a 92-year-old woman,” he said. “The murderer had previously been arrested for assault, but was released under New York’s Sanctuary guidelines. If the city had complied with the ICE’s request for detention, his victim would still be alive today.”

