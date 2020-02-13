The writer and director of queer rom-com The Thing About Harry Peter Paige said that he wanted to make a romantic comedy that queer boys “didn’t have to translate”.

The film, which will air on Freeform on Valentine’s Day, features Jake Borelli, Niko Terho and Karamo Brown.

“I spent so much time translating pure Rome coms for my own consumption that I wanted to make a film that queer guys didn’t have to translate,” Paige told NBC News.

“When I was 20 I was in big cities and broke my heart. The biggest heartache in my life was when two of my friends got together and I was in love with one of them,” he said.

Queer film The Thing About Harry borrows classic Rome coms.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paige said Rom-Coms run in his blood. He said the film borrows classics from the genre like My Best Friend’s Wedding, Pretty Woman and While You Were Sleeping.

He decided to make Harry pansexual in the film and said he shows “how people of this generation talk about sexuality today”.

“I thought to myself:” Oh, that creates a different playing field and offers some real opportunities for turns that we have never seen before. “

The thing with Harry follows Sam, a young, handsome, fun, and intelligent gay man who was bullied after he came out gay in his small town in Missouri. Tehro plays pansexual love interest Harry, who likes to meet boys, but secretly yearns for stability.

Karamo Brown plays the arrogant and presumptuous gay Paul.

When details of the film became known at the end of last year, Borelli shared a video of himself and Terho in which he said: “Guys, we’re doing a rom-com!”

Karamo Brown from Queer Eye will appear in The Thing About Harry as an “arrogant and presumptuous” gay man named Paul. Glows is joined by Britt Baron, who plays Sam’s best friend, and director Paige will also appear as Sam’s roommate.

In a joint statement on deadline late last year, producers Paige, Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny, it is an honor for them to watch TV with LGBT + characters.

“True equality can only be achieved if you are reflected in the films, music and stories that shape our culture,” they said.