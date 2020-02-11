Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series has a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

With a higher refresh rate, the phone can easily navigate through menus, apps, and the entire user interface of the device. As you play, you will also find that animations look softer than at a typical 60 Hz refresh rate.

Although Samsung has improved the refresh rate of its latest flagship devices, it is important to note that the S20 cannot be operated at a refresh rate of 120 Hz with a resolution of WQHD +. When switching to the higher resolution, the phone automatically switches back to the 60 Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Companies like Apple, Huawei and LG smartphones are still using 60 Hz rates in displays. The OnePlus 7 Pro and the 7T, the 7T Pro and the Google Pixel 4 series have a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

However, the Asus ROG Phone II, Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 all use a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series offers 240 Hz touch-sensing technology. Touch detection refers to the frequency at which a phone tracks your finger’s movement. Typical smartphones have a sampling rate of 60 Hz, which is displayed on the screen every 16.6 ms, while the sampling rate of 120 Hz for the iPhone 11 series cuts the time in half.

The 240 Hz reduce it to 4.15 ms, making it look like the handset will respond immediately to every touch. The only other smartphone with a 240 Hz touch sensitivity is the Asus ROG Phone II.

Check out our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S20 here.

Advertisement