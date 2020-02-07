Advertisement

BEIJING – The death of a doctor who was reprimanded for warning of China’s new virus sparked a Friday of praise and anger for the Communist authorities to place public security policy on the table.

In death, Dr. Li Wenliang on the face of smoldering anger over the ruling Communist Party’s control over information and complaints that officials are lying or hiding outbreaks of outbreaks, chemical spills, dangerous consumer goods, or financial fraud.

The 34-year-old ophthalmologist died overnight at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he worked treating patients in the early days of the outbreak and was probably infected with the virus.

“Dr. Li Wenliang, a hero who released information about the Wuhan epidemic at an early stage, is immortal,” wrote chief scientist at China Center for Disease Control, Zeng Guang, on the Sina Weibo microblog service.

The police reprimanded eight doctors, including Li, in December for warning friends on social media about the emerging threat. China’s Supreme Court later criticized the police, but the ruling party has also tightened the information about the outbreak.

Weibo users have left hundreds of thousands of messages under Li’s last post.

A post from a staff member of Li, an emergency room nurse, said the freezing weather in Wuhan was “as bleak as my mood.”

“For you we are angels and so strong. But how hard can a heart watch the people around me fall one by one without being shocked? Li Mengping wrote on her verified account.

Others blamed Chinese officials for death, not an animal from which the virus may have spread, and said that those who annoyed the doctor should face consequences. The most noticeable online comments were quickly deleted by censors.

The ruling party faced similar allegations of botched or cheating after previous disasters. These include the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003, a chemical outbreak in 2005 that affected the water supply to millions of people in north-east China, the sale of tainted milk that made thousands of children sick, and the failure of private finance companies after the global economic crisis.

In any case, officials were accused of trying to hide or delay the disclosure of information and said they had to protect themselves.

The party often responds by temporarily venting the public and then using control over the media and the internet to suppress criticism. Critics who persist may be detained for indefinite spreading of rumors or anger.

On the streets of Beijing, the capital, residents expressed their grief and said that China should learn from Li.

“He is such a nice person, but he still didn’t make it,” said Ning Yanqing. Unfortunately, I don’t know what to say. ‘

Some online comments on Friday indicated broader dissatisfaction with the party and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has tightened control over society since the takeover in 2012.

Xi, the most powerful Chinese leader since at least the 1980s, gave himself the opportunity to remain president for life by changing the Chinese constitution in 2018 to lift a two-term limit.

In relation to one of Xi’s propaganda initiatives, a social media message said: “My” Chinese dream “has broken.”

In Wuhan, local policymakers were accused of rejecting doctors in December for failing to release the spreading virus in order not to overshadow the annual session of a local legislature.

As the virus spread, doctors were ordered to delete posts on social media that called for donations of medical supplies. As a result, complaints authorities were more concerned about image than public security.

Li was arrested by the police after warning of the virus for his former classmates in a social media group.

The last episode is unusually embarrassing for the ruling party because Li was a doctor who belongs to a group of overworked, underpaid heroes who are China’s line of defense against a terrifying new disease.

“He showed a responsible attitude towards society,” said Beijing-based Cai Lin. “He is honest and loyal. So I think all of society should think about it. ‘

The World Health Organization, which complimented China’s response to the outbreak, said in a tweet: “We are deeply saddened by Dr. Li Wenliang. We all have to celebrate the work he did on the virus.

The official propaganda machine tried to appease the public on Friday.

“Some of Li Wenliang’s experiences during his life reflect deficiencies and deficiencies in the prevention and control of epidemics,” state television said on its website.

Chinese ambassador to Washington, Cui Tiankai, said on Twitter, a service that the ruling party’s Internet censorship prohibits the public from saying, “Really saddened by Dr. Li Wenliang. He was a very dedicated doctor. We are very grateful to him for what he did in our joint effort against # 2019nCoV. ‘

The government announced that a team from Beijing would be sent to Wuhan to investigate “issues reported by the masses with the participation of Dr. Li Wenliang.”

AP researchers Chen Si in Zhengzhou and Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this report.

