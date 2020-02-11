Advertisement

Washington – The Department of Justice plans to lower Roger Stone’s sentencing recommendation only a few hours after its own attorney general’s office hinted to a judge between 7 and 9 years in prison.

In a file filed with the Federal Court in Washington on Monday evening, US District Attorney attorneys for the District of Columbia said Stone should serve a longer prison term to achieve “general deterrence.” Stone was convicted in seven cases in November, including disability, witness manipulation, and lies against investigators in a case that resulted from the investigation by former Special Representative Robert Mueller.

A senior Justice Department official told CBS News on Tuesday that the Department was “shocked” by the 7-9 year sentence recommendation.

“The department was not informed of this,” said the official. “The department believes that the recommendation is extreme, exaggerated, and unrelated to Stone’s offenses.”

The official said the division would “clarify” its position with the court later on Tuesday.

The move comes just hours after President Trump described Stone’s case as a “terrible and very unfair situation” and “judicial error.” Department of Justice officials said the decision to propose a lower sentence was made by the department head before the president’s tweet, and there was no contact with the White House about Stone’s sentence recommendation.

Stone’s sentence is scheduled for February 20. His lawyers argued that Stone should avoid the prison entirely and be sentenced to probation or detention at home. They informed the court that he had no precise medical problems and was at very low risk of repeating his crimes.

