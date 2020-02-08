Advertisement

February 8, 2020 3:01 p.m.

Ariana lake

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 3:01 PM

Advertisement

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said a driver crashed while trying to overtake several snow plows on the Snoqualmie Pass.

The crash occurred on Saturday morning. WSDOT announced online that three snow plows had been working together east of the summit when a driver tried to overtake them. This person was subsequently involved in a crash. WSDOT said no one was injured, but stressed that this highlights the dangers of trying to overhaul plows.

This morning we had three snow plows working together east of the summit when a driver tried to get between the plows and was subsequently involved in a crash. There were no injuries, but this highlights the dangers of trying to overtake our plows when they clear the streets. pic.twitter.com/iEotfT9bVH

– I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 8, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MUST NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement