Spring break in the National Football League, and after three dramatic rounds of timing issues, ridiculous red cards, and a fixture list created by Jared Kushner, there’s plenty to think about, even if the conclusions are broadly the same.

When the curtain fell on two epic All-Ireland finals last fall, we felt we were closer to Dublin’s dominance, as majestic in its execution as it was in its suffocation, than its grim reality a decade earlier.

David Byrne defeats Dublin’s equalizer against Monaghan at Allianz FL Division 1’s encounter at Croke Park on Saturday. Rarely has a draw been so brutal in its episode – that’s the realization that everything starts and ends in Dublin, Colin Sheridan argues. Picture: Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Like a relationship that you know is doomed but desperate to succeed, we’ve been thinking about every sigh, text, and ellipse – it’s all outside of Dublin – as if it were an indication of that the blue tide went out.

Jim Gavin gone? Surely just a matter of time before Clucko comes to him. As for Dessie? Na Fianna won nothing under him, so he can’t do much.

Yes, we did what everyone does when they really want to, although there is compelling evidence to the contrary. We sought comfort in the arms of other theories, believed what we wanted, and ignored the rest.

League football three weeks later, and the truth is a cold bitch.

To see Dublin stutter against Monaghan on Saturday night was almost as demoralizing as to see how they beat a team with a cricket score. They seemed to have dropped at least 40 points, and Monaghan showed no signs of slowing down.

A quick change in the child’s diaper and gap had diminished, but were still significant enough to encourage a review of how Father Ray was doing Dance with the stars, A loss, any loss, especially in Croke Park, would provide further evidence that the dynasty was dust.

That, of course, should ignore the fact that the Farney were practically at full strength and played as if it were their last night on earth.

Unfortunately, a tie in his episode has rarely been so brutal – that is the realization that everything starts and ends with Dublin. The sticky piece in the middle?

Well, we can enjoy that, otherwise what is it about? The nine minutes of trash in Croke Park – only justified if they are used consistently – was like in the film Beginning, Nobody had any idea how it ended up like this, but we only knew that some dreams had been stolen. Especially ours.

So where are we? At the moment, based on all the evidence presented from last summer through last weekend, Kerry is still best placed to challenge Dublin.

Despite their difficulties in terrible conditions on Omagh Sunday, their strikers could, if they so choose, destroy six in front of them if given the platform for the performance.

This platform strongly depends on what happens between the goalkeeper and the midfield.

For the third time in a row, the Kerry defense treated every attacker who came at it as if it had the corona virus. Donie Buckley has either decided that an effective defense strategy is an ongoing process that works best in midsummer, or is not being heard in the Kingdom. So the Kerry attack must stay fresh and healthy.

If there was any blessing associated with David Clifford’s controversial dismissal – presumably for his offensive haircut – it was a graceful cut in his minutes of play.

Your conqueror Tyrone could have a chance of winning All-Ireland if it were played entirely in Omagh in the rain. The win over Kerry without injured Mattie Donnelly and the returning Cathal McShane, who handed out business cards from his seat on Tyrone Bank, is a good sign for Mickey Harte, who may have more depth than previously thought. How this translates into a win against Dublin in August will be Harte’s problem to be solved.

This brings us to the darling of the housewife, a coat that was once worn by her neighbor Mayo and is now worn by Paraic Joyces Galway.

Two weeks ago, when I giggled as Shane Walsh, he was shortlisted by the masses as Footballer of the Year material after strolling through the phobic Kerry defense tackled above. Nothing like a coronation in January, I remarked ironically, enthusiastic about myself.

As Al Pacino said of his archenemy Benny Blanco from the Bronx in Rome Carlito’s way, he has a bright future … if he can survive next week.

So it was with Walsh. He was the next big thing for too long, so every time he got a passport for Damien Comer, the world lost its collective mind, I did and countered with the Benny Blanco line. I can no longer do tutting. Galway’s victory and Walsh’s appearance in the Letterkenny pulpit are proof (not proof) that they are developing the one feature that is most synonymous for his new manager: willingness to fight.

In football, Galway was forever a divided county. There are all sandy beaches and silky soccer players in the west; and there is the north, its spiritual home, inland towns and parishes like Miltown and Corofin, which always saw themselves first as club men, secondly as county.

The impression was that former manager Kevin Walsh never won the trust of the North, who might be too suspicious of a team with Connemara men named Sean Pat and Mike Anthony.

Joyce is one of them.

The Galway footballer of his generation, anyone who ever looked close enough to him, would testify that he had punished every game he played in, and not in a brutal, aggressive manner.

His craft was clever, and his ability to manipulate referees like dough points is an emotional intelligence that can be crucial to get the most out of the talented Walsh, and others that have gone too often when the ground is harder and the body’s defenses become worse.

Joyce’s criticism of referee Joe McQuillan was less subtle after his team’s win last Sunday.

On the other hand, dissatisfaction with the umpires is the default setting for inter-county managers in this weather.

Mayo and Donegal are both in a strange place. James Horan looks like he just wants to be left alone. Scraping by Meath will help his plight as few will see Mayo’s accomplishments as a reason to be optimistic, even though he changed his cast several times than Fleetwood Mac.

The league is the league, but Mayo could still either win the damn thing or sink a division. So does Donegal, who is next on a trip to Croke Park that could either inspire or demoralize her. You lost a seven-point advantage at home on Sunday, which you don’t want to think about for two weeks.

This brings us back to where it all started and will likely end, Dublin. The Dubs were overwhelmed most of their encounter with Monaghan and, with half of their core team at the top, found themselves distracted like a parent playing soccer with their child as they scrolled through the phone.

When I watched Dessie Farrell, I remembered how TV shows replaced big characters with new actors and expected that viewers would not notice. Listening to him revealed absolutely nothing, it was as if Gavin had never left. It’s only mid-February and the season already has a hint of the familiar. We continue anyway.

