Advertisement

Photo: Charlie Proctor / Royal Central

The Duchess of Cornwall was gifted with a miniature image of suffragette Alice Hawkins during a visit to Leicester on Tuesday.

Her Royal Highness was shown the statue when she stood on stage next to the Prince of Wales on Green Dragon Square.

Advertisement

Photo: Charlie Proctor / Royal Central

Only a few moments earlier, Charles & Camilla visited the large bronze statue of Alice Hawkins in the city center.

While they were looking at the statue, some great-grandchildren of the suffragette were introduced to the couple.

Alice Hawkins was born in Stafford in 1863, but spent much of her life in Leicester, where she worked as a shoemaker. She was a key figure in the Leicestershire Women’s Suffrage Society and was arrested and imprisoned many times as a result of militantism in her fight for women’s rights.

A statue of Alice Hawkins was unveiled in February 2018 on the occasion of the centenary of the Representation of the People Act 1918, the law that gave all men and some women the right to vote.

Photo: Charlie Proctor / Royal Central

The 7-foot, 800-pound bronze statue was made by sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn and was cast in a London foundry.

It stands on a 4-foot granite base and was erected near the place where Alice would have stood when she addressed the public about women’s suffrage.

Alice died in Leicester in 1946 and is buried in the Welford Road cemetery.

Advertisement