ANAHEIM – The Ducks were 6-2-2 in 10 games before hosting Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night at the Honda Center. They scored an average of 2.9 goals and gave up an average of 2.6 goals, with goalkeepers John Gibson and Ryan Miller achieving a percentage advantage of 0.917.

The overall improvement was difficult to measure in 2019-2020, but the recent results were difficult to ignore.

After all, the Ducks’ record in the last 10 games was significantly better than that of 23-26-7. They scored more goals than the average of the season (2.52 goals per game). This was the third lowest brand in the NHL. Their defense was far better than the 3.07 goals they gave up overall.

“As we walked on, there are little things we find out, and it’s not just the young ones, but the older ones too,” said Josh Manson, duck defender. “We find out how to do it with the group we have in this changing room and develop into a better ice hockey team throughout the game.

“We recognize the hockey style that we need to play.”

Above all, the ducks played a persistent style that scored points in five consecutive games until Tuesday. They have shown some struggles to collect deficits in recent games. They protected leads in other games. They showed a more coherent and opportunistic overall game.

“Hanging around like a stench,” said Ducks coach Dallas Eakins when asked what they did best 3-0-0 on a recent trip. “I just think we’re at a point where we haven’t given up a lot of strange haste.

“We were able to keep the puck off our net in a number of ways, but in reality we have to play an excellent game to win, and that’s fine, because I think every team in the league strives to do excellent every night his. ”

Consistency has been an important issue since the beginning and during the nights of the season, but there were signs that the ducks had found some predictability about their game.

Manson said the Ducks have mastered the puck and games a lot better lately.

“Things like that help teams win games, and when the game ends, you’re on the winning side, not the losing side,” he said. “I think you saw some of it in that last game (Sunday) in Buffalo. We have just started doing the right things to stay in the game and we have found a way to win. ”

GUDBRANSON, KASE UPDATES

Neither defender Erik Gudbranson nor right wing Ondrej Kase joined their Ducks teammates on Tuesday and were not in the line-up against the Blues. Gudbranson (upper body) and Kase (flu-like symptoms) each refused to play for the second game in a row.

Gudbranson was injured in the first phase of a collision and was unable to return to the ice on Friday due to the extension of the Ducks against the Maple Leafs on Friday. Kase had to leave the game on Friday due to an obvious head injury. He checked out well but had to take a break on Sunday due to an illness.

REORGANIZED MAHURA

The ducks returned defender Josh Mahura to their AHL team, the San Diego Gulls.

