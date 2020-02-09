Advertisement

The Duke of Cambridge joined football players for a game of Jenga

to initiate a conversation about mental health while continuing to promote the minds

Up Program and Heaps Up Weekends at football matches this spring.

The video, released on the Twitter account of Kensington Palace, shows how William Jenga played with players from Crystal Palace, the Arsenal ladies team, Watford, Wycombe Wanderers and Manchester United while answering questions printed on the blocks regarding to mental health they remove a piece every time.

William drew the first block, which asked, “How are you today?” He said he was good and that he was happy that Heads Up did well and that he was happy to play with Andros Townsend, Troy Deeney, Scott McTominay, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Kelly Smith.

“That question is very broad,” said Troy Deeney of Watford FC.

“We say it every day, and … do we mean it? We actually care what that person is like

or is it a disposable comment? ”

He said that as a result of the Jenga game, there may be many questions that may encourage people to care for the mental health of others on a daily basis and that people may feel “that they have the confidence of friends or people” to talk about it to talk.

Scott McTominay of Manchester United pulled the next block, which asked: “When are you most happy?”

Adebayo Akinfenwa of the Wycombe Wanderers said that happiness

changes for people over the years, but now as a father of five, he is happiest

when his house is full and noisy. Kelly Smith, a former Arsenal player,

said she was happy on the soccer field that represented her country, but now

that she is retired with children, that is also when she is happiest.

William agreed with them and said, “There are times when my children drive me crazy without sleep, but I love them very much and you’re most happy when they are there.”

Deeney took the next block and said he was more of an a

Monopoly player while he did this – and drew a question aimed at the

soccer players: “How is the season going for you and your team so far?”

Deeney, who has been injured and just comes back

four months, said the season wasn’t that great for him personally,

but he was able to score against Aston Villa – William’s team – and that was good

situation.

Akinfenwa pulled the next block and asked how football makes

they feel.

William said he enjoys the team aspect and the physicality of the sport.

“Every physical, challenging situation as I enjoy.

It is also where I am part of a team. Because of much of what I do I am on my own

owning much of the time, I have to lead a room and lead an event.

“While on a field, you need 11 people to win.

So I feel really bad as long as I have to take care of my corner of the field,

that is my small territory. I guard it a bit, take good care of it effectively

win it for the team. I love that camaraderie. “

Smith drew a block and asked about mental perception

health in the football industry, and Deeney said he felt that there was one

stigma connected to talk about it a few years ago, but now that there are more people

being open about their mental health, it is changing.

William said: “I like that people can share things that really matter, because that’s what it’s about. It’s not about making a lot of it. We all have mental health. It’s about understanding someone and understanding what they’ve been through.

“Part of this is about being more open about how we feel and how

about being able to talk about those feelings. Don’t shun it. I think so

quite modest in this country. We don’t want to deepen, we don’t want to offend

everyone and we don’t really ask. We need to be a little more powerful. ”

Finally William pulled the Jenga block that the

tower falls down.

Heads Up Weekends are held this and next weekend and “every Premier League, English Football League, The National League, The Barclays FA Women’s Super League, The FA Women’s Championship and The FA Women’s National League see their matches with Heads Up , “says the website of the football association.

