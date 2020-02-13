DuPage County administrative officer Jean Kaczmarek defends her decision to spend more than $ 100,000 to provide a one-time lump sum bonus to every employee in her office.

County district executive Jim Zay interviewed Kaczmarek this week about the 5% bonuses distributed in December.

Carol Stream’s Republican said on Wednesday that he had raised the issue because the employee’s office is considering the possibility of spending more than $ 300,000 on the purchase of a mailing machine for the electoral department.

If Kaczmarek had needed money to make the purchase, she shouldn’t have spent about $ 106,000 of excess funds from her 2019 office budget to give bonuses to 41 employees.

A Glen Ellyn Democrat, Kaczmarek, said during Tuesday’s district council meeting that she had chosen the general bonuses due to concerns about fluctuation following the merger of the employee’s office and the former DuPage election commission last year.

“A lot of things were broken in the electoral department and the clerk’s office,” said Kaczmarek. “And it was more than equipment: it was human. It was morality.”

Kaczmarek said the office faces many challenges this year, including a major election in November.

“We need every single person to do their job in the electoral department and in the office of the traditional employee,” she said. “Everyone is needed. Everyone is important.”

She said the employee’s office ended the 2019 financial year on November 30 with a budget surplus. Even after the bonuses, Kaczmarek said: “We still had a lot of money left”.

There are no plans to grant similar bonuses in the future.

“We told our employees it was a one-time deal,” she said.

As a nationally elected official, Kaczmarek has the final say on how she spends her budget – a point that Zay recognizes.

“It is elected by the people,” he said. “But then you can’t come to the county board and ask for help if you don’t help yourself.”

Zay said there are district departments that have had their budgets cut in recent years due to other spending needs, and some of these departments are having trouble keeping staff.

So that the employee can hand out bonuses when other departments have to deal with cuts, Zay said: “The look is bad.”

On Wednesday, Wheaton Republican Jeanne Ives, who is seeking GOP nomination in the 6th congressional district, published an online ad criticizing Kaczmarek for “Chicago-size bonuses.”

Ives and Gordon “Jay” Kinzler from Glen Ellyn fight novice Sean Casten in November.

In the meantime, several Democrats on the County Board have expressed their support for Kaczmarek.

Given what Kaczmarek was asked last year, board member Mary FitzGerald Ozog, a Glen Ellyn democrat, said: “I think a one-time bonus is the fairest way to reward employees who have worked hard. “

Chief executive Adam Johnson released a statement on Wednesday saying Kaczmarek had consulted with the county human resources department before issuing the bonuses, “to confirm that the bonuses have been received multiple times by other elected officials and department heads at DuPage County were paid “.

The bonuses, he said, are one-off payments that, unlike increases, would not increase over time.

When Kaczmarek took office, around 33% of the full-time positions in the employee’s office were vacant and around 20% of the full-time positions in the election commission were vacant, he said.