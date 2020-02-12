GENEVA – The World Health Organization said that although the signs in the Congo are “extremely positive” that the Ebola outbreak has subsided, the epidemic remains a global health emergency.

To date, Ebola has killed more than 2,200 people in the Congo, making it the second deadliest epidemic in history. The decision to maintain WHO’s global Ebola emergency statement was made after a meeting of the WHO Ebola Expert Committee on Wednesday.

“As long as there is a single case of Ebola in an area as unsafe and unstable as the east (Congo), the potential for a much larger epidemic remains,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General.

Much of the outbreak has hit regions in the Congo known as war zones, and health workers have been repeatedly attacked by numerous rebel groups and communities guarding against international aid workers.

Tedros said he hoped the Ebola expert group would be able to end the Ebola epidemic by the time they met again, probably within three months. He said he would travel to the Congo later this week to meet with the country’s president and senior government officials and to discuss ways to strengthen the country’s health system.