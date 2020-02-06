Advertisement

Intelligent email app Edison Mail brings out new functions for email templates as well as an HTML Rich Text Composer.

The new features will be available for iOS and Android apps from February 6th, and will make email communication a little easier for users. To begin with, Edison users can use the new template feature to create email templates to quickly send emails. Email templates are helpful for business owners, entrepreneurs and freelance consultants and can greatly simplify routine updates, information requests, quotations and pricing.

IOS users can also sync with iCloud email templates on all Apple devices.

When composing an email, tap the stacked paper icon above the keyboard to create a template. Users can then view the sample template offered by Edison or create their own template by tapping the plus sign in the top right corner. Then name the template and start filling out the email with your default text. If you come across a variable that will change, e.g. For example, the name or date, tap the blue plus sign above the keyboard to add a placeholder. In addition, users can label placeholders so they know what should be there. Edison will also remind you to fill in the variables if you try to send an email with an empty space.

Along with templates, Edison users get access to a new HTML Rich Text Composer. This allows users to customize an email to their style preferences, format emails with rich content, and more. For example, users can change the font, make it bold, italic, underline, or strikethrough, change the text color, resize, highlight, and format it with indents or bullets.

In conjunction with email templates, Edison now offers an excellent collection of tools for creating and sending stylized emails for almost any purpose.

Those who want to try Edison can download it for free from the App Store and Play Store.

