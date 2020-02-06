Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission informed AAP chairman Sanjay Singh on Thursday of his reported comment that the type of situation the BJP is causing here should cause “major problems” in the Shaheen Bagh-Jamia region.

The Commission said in the communication that at first glance, his testimony could also cause “confusion and panic” among voters.

The Commission gave the senior AAP head until 12 noon on Friday to respond to the communication.

Singh had reportedly made the statements in an interview with a radio news agency.

“At first glance, the Commission believes that these distorted and unchecked comments have violated the Code of Conduct, apart from the fact that its statements could cause confusion and panic among the public and voters,” it said in the message.

The EK said there was time for Singh to explain his position, otherwise the commission would make a decision without further mentioning the AAP leader.

