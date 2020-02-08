Advertisement

Elections to the Delhi Assembly take place on Saturday, where 1.4 million voters between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is seeking re-election, the BJP, which is hoping for a comeback, and Congress, which is seeking a comeback, elections will revive.

Voting started slowly on Saturday morning. By 4 p.m. 42.70 percent of the voters had come to exercise their right to vote. However, the Delhi Chief Election Officer said that this was not the final turnout and that the data was still being gathered.

It released an updated 45.23 percent to 3 p.m. showing that the afternoon poll had picked up steam. The highest turnout was 46.84 percent in Shahdara, while the lowest 41.76 percent was in Central Delhi, officials said.

The trend started with an incredibly low turnout of 1.77 percent in the first election hour. At 10 a.m., voter turnout rose to 5.6 percent and at 11 a.m., the election commission’s turnout app showed 7.47 percent of the turnout. At that point in 2015, almost 20 percent of voters had exercised their right to vote in the general election.

At 12 noon, just over 15 percent of the voters had exercised their right to vote. By 2 p.m., voter turnout was almost 28 percent, compared to 42 percent in 2015.

The survey ends at 6 p.m.

Delhi had a 67.12 percent turnout in the last parliamentary elections in 2015.

In the last election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, had a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had three seats and Congress had zero.

81,05,236 men and 66,80,277 women are eligible to vote. There are also 869 third-party voters.

There are 13,571 polling stations at 2,688 locations. There are 3,141 important polling stations and 144 vulnerable polling stations.

