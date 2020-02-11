Advertisement

Craving Electric kitchen

Updated 6:24 pm

Local beef and products such as ulu, papaya and sweet potato are included in meals at public schools in Hawaii, thanks to the Aina Pono Hawaii State Farm to School program.

This pilot program from the State Department of Education has fed children in the Kohala Complex Area on the island of Hawaii and schools in Mililani on Oahu. The program will be expanded throughout the state over the next five years.

Try these recipes this week thanks to the Food Services Branch of DOE.

Sweet and sour PIG

Courtesy Hawaii State DOE

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 pounds pork butt, in cubes

3/4 teaspoon of granulated garlic

3/4 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

1/3 tablespoon pepper

1-1 / 2 cups of vinegar

3/4 cup low-sodium shoyu

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1 medium-sized green pepper, cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 medium onion, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tablespoon cornflour mixed with 1 tablespoon water

2 cups of fresh pineapple chunks

In a large pot on medium to hot oil. Add pork and brown; add garlic, ginger and pepper.

In a small bowl, mix vinegar, shoyu, brown sugar, and pineapple juice. Add to pork; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the pork is soft but not cooked.

Add bell pepper, onion and cornflour slurry. Bring to the boil to thicken. Turn off the heat and add pineapple. Serves 12.

Nutritional information, per serving: 200 calories, 6 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 18 g sugar, 16 g protein.

OKINAWAN SWEET POTATO PIE

Courtesy Hawaii State DOE

>> Crust:

Bake spray

3 tablespoons butter, soft

2 tablespoons sugar

1/8 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup flour

1 tablespoon water if required

>> Filling:

1/2 pound of Okinawan sweet potato (about 1-1 / 2 cups)

1 large egg

1 tablespoon butter, soft

3/4 cup of evaporated milk

Squeeze salt

1/3 cup of brown sugar

2 tablespoons flour

3/4 teaspoon of orange juice

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon of ginger

Squeeze cloves or nutmeg

>> To to make a crust: Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly cover a 9-inch cake pan with cooking spray; put aside.

Combine butter and sugar in a large bowl at low speed. Add vanilla and increase the speed to high; cream for 5 minutes. Reduce to low; add flour to combine. Do not over mix. Add water if necessary to bring the dough together.

Spread and flatten the dough directly into the cake pan. The dough will be soft and delicate. Don’t work overtime.

Poke several times with a fork. Place on the middle rack and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until the edges are light brown.

>> To make filling: Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

Steam, peel and mash sweet potato by hand.

Add sweet potatoes in a large bowl; with mixer, mix for 3 to 5 minutes at medium speed until very smooth and lump-free.

Add egg, butter, milk, salt, brown sugar, flour, orange juice, cinnamon, ginger and cloves.

Mix for 3 to 5 minutes at medium speed until smooth and well mixed. Pour into the crust. Bake for 15 minutes, then lower the temperature to 375 degrees and bake for another 15 minutes, or until the inserted knife comes out clean. Serves 12.

Nutritional information, per serving: 160 calories, 6 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 24 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 12 g sugar, 3 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.

