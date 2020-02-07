Advertisement

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic (also known to some TV fans as their "TV therapist") Matt Roush, who will try to get what you love, hates, is confused or frustrated or excited by the huge TV landscape of today.

A warning: this is a spoiler-free zone, so we will not deal with storylines here unless this is already known.

We couldn’t say goodbye to Ray!

Ask: Are you as shocked as I was that Showtime has canceled Ray Donovan retroactively, making the recently ended seventh season the last? It happened without any warning or as a result of which the show got any kind of build up to a final, like most long-running series. And worse, viewers are unable to resolve the many dangling storylines and we are left with the lower image of Bridget’s poor naive husband lying dying in the streets in a pool of blood. Unfair on so many points! – Jim H

Matt Roush: I am not particularly shocked because I have felt the quality of Ray Donovan fading over the past few years, and even going through a shorter season as the latter began to feel like a chore. It wasn’t the same show, and certainly not a better show, as soon as it left Los Angeles for New York. I also felt that the series had never really recovered from the tragedy of losing Abby. An hour spent with Ray became a terribly gloomy proposition. But I’m surprised that Showtime, which tends to make almost all of its popular shows last way too long (especially Shameless and Homeland – although I like to watch the last season of the last season), pulls the plug so abruptly on a show who had received a number of Emmy nominations over the years and was one of the characteristic dramas. I have not been so upset since Penny Dreadful of Showtime suddenly ended after the third season without letting anyone know in advance that this was the last curtain. At least it was planned. (And I can’t wait for the City of Angels to revive that franchise this spring.)

According to Ray’s showrunner, an eighth season – which would almost certainly have been the last – was planned, and in no way did they look at the final of this season as a series closing. I suppose you could say that Ray finally discovers why his beloved sister Bridget has committed suicide and has taken revenge on her abuser, resolved one of the overarching storylines of the series. But it’s a shame for the writers, actors – and more importantly for this forum, the fans to be closed for the final act. Showrunner David Hollander suggested that this could be a victim of the merger between CBS and Viacom, but whatever the reason is, it’s not a happy surprise.

Keep evil short

Ask: Was Evil a short season because the kings had planned it that way, or did CBS think the show was risky (it certainly defies their formula) and did they roll the dice for only half a season? – David

Matt Roush: As recently discussed in this space, shorter orders of certain types of network series are becoming more common and as far as I know this was always the plan with Evil. From the point of view of series-maker Robert and Michelle King, they didn’t have to vampire to fill in the full episodes of the season. The fact that it is such a risky starting point for such a traditional leaning network, makes the shorter season probably a win-win from both the creative and the programming side. I’m just happy that CBS updated the show early.

Does the CW even have space for canaries?

Ask: With The CW renewing every show that has never previously announced a final season, and with a number of straight-to-series pickups such as Superman & Lois and Walker, the prospects of the spin-off of Green Arrow & The Canaries seem slim? I thought it would have been picked up by now, but after hearing nothing, I start to worry! – Marc

Matt Roush: It would be extremely out of character for De CW not to pick up another outgrowth of the Arrow couplet, so I wouldn’t worry too much. Like most networks, CW programs all year round, so even if this doesn’t make the fall line-up, they might want it to be filled in for another show in the middle of next year. But shouldn’t it happen, don’t you think the CW already has enough shows of this genre?

Multi-season orders are no longer a new limit

Ask: My question about the new Star Trek: Picard series is: how did the network turn green for a second season before the first even started? – TY

Matt Roush: This is becoming a standard method in the industry, especially when it comes to prospects such as a Star Trek spin-off with an iconic character like Picard. It is not uncommon for cable (especially premium channels) and streaming services in particular to give multi-season orders up front, even before a serial launch. This also works from a business and creative perspective, because these shows are such a big investment and green light a second season early gives the writers and producers the chance to plot far in advance. Of course, if a show does not meet expectations, someone has a lot of money. But with a show like Picard, I don’t think anyone’s worried about that.

What did they say?

Ask: Why does Matt Czuchry from The Resident talk as if everything he says is a secret that he doesn’t want anyone to hear? He mumbles so low, I can’t hear or hear what he says! Apparently, subtitling is a go-to if you want to know what he is talking about! – B. Jones

Ask: My husband and I are frustrated in an attempt to hear cast members talking in some TV shows, hardly whispering upstairs. This happens during shows such as The Resident, Chicago Fire, 9-1-1 and others. We turn up the volume so that we can hear them talking (sounds like mumbling to us), and then other sounds become explosive during the shows! It has been going on during the last 2-3 seasons. We no longer consider viewing them. What’s going on here and can’t keep the actors talking louder than in the past? – Debbie, frustrated in Colorado

Matt Roush: I recently noticed (as I do at least once a year) that the most common complaint about TV is the background music that often drowns out the dialogue in the foreground. This is a good second, that actors are not projecting, which could be a function of the first, all of which suggest that sound levels are problematic in many TV shows. Subtitling is one answer, so perhaps improving the sound system does not only depend on what comes out of the TV. I cannot imagine why producers and networks would knowingly do something that is incomprehensible, but it is clearly an annoyance for many.

And finally …

Ask: I have a perfect answer to Alex leaving Grey’s Anatomy without notice. Izzie curled her little finger and he ran away. – Deborah

Matt Roush: Well, that’s one theory. And certainly better than he just slipping away to take care of his mother and never be seen again. I am still curious how this will happen.

That's it for now.

