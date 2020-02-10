Advertisement

Cypriot hydrocarbons will “remain at the bottom of the sea if a solution is not found,” said an international energy expert, the warning period is expiring as Turkey continues to escalate its threats and ambitions.

As one of the panellists in a discussion organized by the NGO OPEK at the University of Cyprus, Charles Ellinas, a member of the Atlantic Council Think Tank, said the recently established East Mediterranean Gas Forum was “useful” but it was only one Discussion forum which will only be useful “if we can use our energy resources in the peripheral markets”.

To date, natural gas discoveries in the eastern Mediterranean have represented a cumulative 4 trillion cubic meters of reserves, which make up around 2% of all world reserves.

Developments in the surrounding area will therefore have no impact on global markets.

Ellinas, CEO of the eCNHC consultancy, is considered a realist in the energy sector. He said Cyprus faces several dilemmas and that there is no longer enough time for its ambitious energy program.

The cost of exporting natural gas, whether through the EastMed pipeline or otherwise, is not affordable because the price, including the cost, should be around $ 8 per unit for each operator, while the market price in Asia is the largest buyer is only $ 2.50.

Selling natural gas from the Aphrodite field to Egypt is also a tense scenario, as the southern neighbor recently cut production of all of its gas fields through the Idku plant’s full capacity, Ellinas said. This also affects Egypt’s electricity generation.

ExxonMobil has shown interest in developing a terminal at Vassiliko, but must keep costs down as long as Asian market prices are far from the $ 7 to $ 8 benchmark.

On the other hand, Ellinas demanded that EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen’s new “Green Deal”, which will be presented in March, call for a reduction in carbon-based fuels, including natural gas, unless they can be converted to environmentally friendly fuels ,

Your energy commission, Kadri Simson, has clearly stated that the EU must focus on electricity in the future, both in terms of performance and efficiency.

European buyers are currently not planning to move away from Russian deliveries as the cost there is $ 4.

“Turkey uses our passion for natural gas and it is time for a new initiative in (peace) negotiations.

Turkey is stepping up its hegemony efforts in the region and strengthening its position. It would be an illusion to believe that the US and the EU would rush to our aid in a conflict with Turkey, ”Ellinas warned.

“Cyprus is at risk of being without a strategy and being in a situation that it cannot control. Turkey has to work with the EU and Greece, which is why both sides in the Aegean do not really want conflict, but instead resort to talks. “

Another panelist, UCy professor Aristotelis Constantinides, said that Turkish beef is related to Greece and not Cyprus.

Ankara has a different philosophy when it comes to demarcating the maritime borders. Athens insisted on the “center line” approach, while Turkey wanted a “just” solution that also included the continental shelf, the length of the coast, etc., and other factors.

“No court ruling on maritime law has been final in a lawsuit, and each is examined and assessed differently,” said Constantinides

He said the recent Turkish-Libyan agreement on the establishment of maritime borders and exclusive economic zones (EEZ) should be examined more closely, and not just whether it is considered legal or not.

All the more, said Ellinas, that it is a matter of resuming the stalled Cyprus talks, as Turkey is building its military arsenal, building alliances and is in no way isolated, as some have led us to believe.

