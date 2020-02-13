Jamie George is the first member of Saracens’ influential English contingent who publicly dedicates his future to the fallen double winners.

The English and European champions will be banned from the Gallagher Premiership in June as a punishment for repeated violations of the salary cap rules if asked to lose their title.

Although the details have not yet been finalized, George intends to remain in the club’s championship despite the potential impact on his international prospects for the next season. Saracens are downgraded at the end of the season (Paul Harding / PA).

Saracens, England and the Lions regard the time spent in the second stage of English rugby as a form of sabbatical, but George insists that there will be an element of the unknown in the months ahead.

“I want to stay in the club and be part of the transition. That is the plan, ”said George.

“We’re 80 or 90 percent on the way to knowing what’s going on, but there are still a few things to be resolved.

“I think we as a player feel somewhat obliged to pay back what the club has given us.

“These are all very important times and we need to make sure we give them back everything we can. Jamie George is committed to staying with Saracens (Paul Harding / PA).

“As international players, we do things that haven’t been done before – we’ll try!”

“I love the club, I’m committed to the club, and next season could be an opportunity to rest a little bit more because you don’t really understand that at this stage of your career.”

Saracens have exceeded the salary cap in five of their last seven seasons, making a total deduction of 105 points in 35 and 70 point installments to ensure their relegation at the end of the season.

Examining their numbers for 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 is extremely critical of their behavior, leading to an apology from former chairman Nigel Wray. Former chairman Nigel Wray apologized (Mike Egerton / PA).

Wray had made real estate investments with a number of players – he said there were four in total – and claimed that investments were not a salary. However, the investigation did not agree.

Although the Saracen players were released from guilt, the question was asked whether they were ever suspicious of how many well-known names had been put together in a squad.

“Honestly, hand on heart, I’ve never thought what someone else would do,” said George.

“Money is not a factor at all for me. It’s great that we make money doing what we love, but at the same time I grew up with my old man on Vicarage Road. Playing for Saracens was everything. And so I still feel now

We all got through at the same time and the club just seemed to be evolving and obviously things were getting out of hand in the background and the accounts were not adding up.

“It’s probably stupid of mine, but it’s not my responsibility either. But I really didn’t think about it.”

When asked if he felt disappointed with the hierarchy of the Saracens, George said: “It is difficult. They have shown me a lot of loyalty and remorse for what they have done, and that is appreciated.

“It is correct that the players do not take responsibility. Saracens have been very open and honest with us and the frustration for us is the time when they cannot legally tell us what is going on. But I do not feel disappointed.

“The things and opportunities that Nigel Wray gave me as a person from the age of 17 … he invested so much time and love in me that I will be grateful for it forever.”