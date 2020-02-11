Advertisement

BERLIN – Fallen trees blocked streets and railroad tracks in southern Germany and Austria on Tuesday after a storm with gale wind and heavy rains hit Northern Europe for days and killed at least seven people, causing serious traffic disruptions.

In Austria, the city of Salzburg near the German border was hit by the storm Tuesday. Public service broadcaster ORF reported that more than 400 firefighters worked for hours to remove cut trees from crushed cars and streets. They also had to remove a huge metal roof that was blown away by a building. Nobody was injured, the ORF reported.

The German rail operator Deutsche Bahn, which had closed all long-distance trains on Monday, said that most of its service would resume on Tuesday, with the exception of some trains in southern regions, which were still affected by gusty winds. Schools all over Germany reopened.

Violent storm deaths have been reported in Poland, Sweden, the UK, Slovenia, Germany and the Czech Republic.

In northern Bavaria, where a gust of over 160 km / h was recorded, the storm fed a record amount of electricity from wind turbines into the German power grid, which corresponds to almost 44 nuclear power plants.

The German Weather Service said strong winds would continue to blow up much of the country on Tuesday, but the storm’s brunt had moved to the southeast. In northeastern Germany, a new storm should reach the Baltic Sea coast. The German Weather Service also forecast heavy rainfall for most of the country as well as for France and Belgium.

In England and Scotland, the National Met Office weather agency still had 85 flood warnings in effect as torrential rains overflowed numerous rivers.

