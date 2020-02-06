Advertisement

New exhibition opens on Saturday in Pompeii: The Immortal City

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Museum of Art and Culture has set up its latest exhibition for you in the past three weeks.

“Pompeii: The Immortal City” is part of the current exhibition “Mt. St. Helens: Critical Memory ”and gives a fascinating insight into Italian history.

Mt. St. Helens was the most destructive volcano in US history, and the history of Pompeii gives another insight into the volcanic forces and their impact on civilization.

If you are not familiar with the history of the city of Pompeii, it was a thriving city about 2,000 years ago that was buried in ashes after the destruction of Vesuvius.

There is an interactive theater where you can experience how it feels.

This exhibition also shows objects such as window panes and a sliced ​​bread that have been pulled from archaeological excavations and are in almost perfect condition.

There is also an opportunity for families to feel part of the story.

“The visitor will follow the story of a family,” said exhibition project manager Louise Schoemans. “We have five family characters who will also provide information about life before the catastrophe.”

This exhibit is being shown in the United States for the second time and will only be shown again when it returns to Europe.

“Pompeii: The Immortal City” will be broadcast on Saturday February 8th at MAC at 2316 W First Ave.

Admission ranges from $ 10 to $ 19.50 and is open until May 3.

The MAC also celebrates the opening with a family day, where children can take part in projects such as mosaic work after visiting the exhibition.

