FRANKFORT, KY. >> President Donald Trump’s trade war damped the overseas market for American whiskey last year, reducing exports while the domestic market continued to thrive.

Total exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey plummeted in the midst of a fall in exports to major European markets caused by the war. At home, US sales made a solid profit, especially for more expensive premium brands, the Distilled Spirits Council reported Wednesday.

For distillers, it was the proverbial glass-half-full, glass-half-empty scenario.

“Although it was another strong year for the sale of spirits in the US, the rates imposed by the European Union caused a significant slump in US whiskey exports,” said Chris Swonger, President and CEO of the Council.

American whiskey producers have been caught in a transatlantic trade conflict since mid-2018, when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other American products in response to Trump’s decision to lower the rates on European steel and aluminum.

Those duties constitute a tax which whiskey producers can absorb in lower profits or pass them on to customers through higher prices – and run the risk of losing market share in highly competitive markets.

The tariff headache persisted in 2019, when whiskey producers in the US saw their exports fall by 16% to $ 996 million compared to the previous year, the council said in its report.

The export of American whiskey to the EU fell by 27% last year. American whiskey accounts for 65% of all exports of spirits in the US and the EU is the largest export market for whiskey makers. Exports fell by nearly 44% in Spain, almost 33% in the UK and nearly 20% in France, the council said.

At Catoctin Creek Distillery in Virginia, the outlook remains bleak for now to rebuild the company that had cultivated it in Europe before the tariff battle.

“The rates remain in effect and our company has stood still with virtually no revenue from Europe,” said Scott Harris, co-founder and general manager of Catoctin Creek. “We have whiskey and warehouses in Amsterdam, but with the higher prices due to rates it doesn’t move very quickly.”

Whiskey producers were relieved last year with an agreement to put an end to retaliation rates that Canada and Mexico had imposed on whiskey and other American products. The new North American trade agreement maintains tariff-free trade for spirits with America’s two neighboring countries, the council said.

Catoctin Creek has succeeded in gaining a foothold in Mexico, where it sold a “small amount” of spirits last year, while trying to find new markets to make up for losses in Europe, Harris said.

Meanwhile, the whiskey industry hopes for a trade breakthrough with the EU.

“We hope that the recent trade agreements will give new impetus to the negotiations with the EU,” said Christine LoCascio, head of public policy for the council.

While the spirits industry faced strong headwinds in Europe, it gained momentum in the US

Total domestic sales of suppliers increased 5.3% to a record $ 29 billion in 2019, the council said. The total volume increased by 3.3% to a record of 239 million cases.

Spirits continued to gain market share over beer and wine in 2019, the council said.

Combined US revenue for bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey rose 10.8%, or $ 387 million, to $ 4 billion in 2019, the council said. Domestic volumes increased by 8.4% to 26.6 million cases. Rye whiskey continued its upward trajectory with revenue growth of 14.7% to $ 235 million.

The strongest sales growth in the American spirits market continued to come from high-end premium and super-premium products that achieved the highest prices.

In the bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye segment, super premium volumes increased by 22%, while high-end premium volumes increased by 8.2%.

Irish whiskey had another strong year with US revenues up to 5.6% to $ 1.1 billion, the council said.

Vodka remains the largest category in the spirits sector and represents 31% of the total volume in the United States. In 2019, revenue from vodka increased by 2.9% to $ 6.6 billion, thanks in part to strong growth in high-quality premium products.