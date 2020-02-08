Advertisement

The parents of a six-year-old girl who died of flu in 2018 filed a lawsuit against the hospital, alleging that they were released early. Nevaeh Hernandez died on February 12, 2018 after being sent home by CarePoint Health, a medical center at Hoboken University in New Jersey.

According to lawyer Francisco Rodriguez, the Hernandez family took him to the hospital for a headache and fever. Kindergarten was then tested with the quick flu test, Rodriguez said, but the quick test was negative because it didn’t test for H1N1 flu – the strain Hernandez had.

At the time of her death, Hernandez was the second child in New Jersey to die from this year’s H1N1 flu epidemic, CBS New York reports.

Advertisement

According to Rodriguez, the flu test was an “appropriate” response. However, the hospital only checked the girl’s vital signs once and did not recheck the heart rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure before she was sent home.

“Our expert says it was a deviation from the standard of care (1) to send Nevaeh home without first checking her vital signs and that her vital signs dictated leaving her in the hospital,” Rodriguez told CBS News , “These vital signs would have been so abnormal that they should have been left in the hospital.”

Rechecking her vital signs would have “prompted her to continue testing in this case,” he said.

The girl also had a history of febrile seizures – “a concussion in a child caused by an increase in body temperature,” according to Mayo Clinic, which should have caused the hospital to keep her under observation for longer, Rodriguez said.

Instead, the hospital gave Hernandez Motrin to lower her fever, but, according to Rodriguez, didn’t wait for it to work.

Twelve hours after the girl was sent home, she had a fever of 106 degrees and, according to Rodriguez, was taken to the Hackensack University Medical Center by ambulance. The six-year-old suffered a massive attack on the way.

“Despite heroic efforts, the staff at Hackensack University Medical Center couldn’t save her because she had the flu,” he said.

The lawsuit, which was filed on February 1, names the Hoboken University Medical Center, CarePoint Health, and a number of the hospital’s medical staff, and is seeking a jury trial.

CarePoint Health declined to comment on NJ.com, pending litigation, and did not respond to a request from CBS News for comments.

“The accused, each and every one of them, were negligent, careless, ruthless, and clumsy in not properly diagnosing and treating the late Nevaeh Hernandez’s influenza,” the lawsuit said. “Failure to adhere to standard medical procedures … failure to timely and appropriate diagnosis, treatment and / or vaccination of Nevaeh Hernandez’s H1N1 flu condition, which ultimately resulted in her premature death.”

Advertisement