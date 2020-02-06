Advertisement

by: Ariel Salk and George Stockburger

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 4:19 AM EST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 4:19 am EST

(WETM) – A house fire in the city of Reading tragically killed two people.

Advertisement

Two-year-old Duane Kernan and 20-year-old Katlyn Kernan died in the fire on Tuesday morning.

Her family members gathered in the house of Duane’s grandfather Charles Griswold. Stories were exchanged and pictures shared as tears ran down their grieving faces.

“I just don’t understand why he was taken in at such a young age,” Griswold asked in a moving interview. “My first grandchild and I only have two years of his life, and that’s not fair.”

Cheyenne Williams, 21, Duane’s young mother, sat next to her family members and remembered Duane’s caring heart.

“He was a happy little boy, he loved everyone, he loved everything, he loved cats, he loved dogs and his favorite thing was chasing a cat that was here (Griswold’s home),” Williams said with a painful smile.

Duane had a special relationship with his grandparents and feels that they are grieving as if they had lost their own child.

“The emptiness that my grandson had in my life filled it for me and it has disappeared,” said Griswold. “I just feel my intention with him is not fulfilled with him.”

Kevin Kernan, the child’s father, lost not only his son but also his sister.

“I don’t want anyone when I see a son and sister, I don’t want anyone,” said Kevin.

A community member donated a house for 2 months without rent and the family is now looking for furniture and household items that can be donated to the family.

Two family-approved GoFundMe were founded by family friends. One of the fundraisers raised more than $ 7,000 in just a few hours.

According to one of the GoFundMe, “the family needs accommodation, food, clothing, money for funeral expenses and prayers.”

Checks can be sent to: The Kernan Family Memorial Fund,

C / O RPA # 24

PO Box 346

Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Cash donations can be made to the Kernan Family Memorial Fund at the Chemung Canal Trust Company.

Donations (i.e. clothing and household items) can be donated to Landon’s Pub and Pizza

110 West 4th Street, Watkins Glen 14891, or at Montour Motors at 132 North Cathrine Street in Montour Falls.

Sizes for the clothes are:

Women’s shirts: medium

Women’s pants: 5-7

Women’s shoe size: 7, 7 1/2, 10

Men’s shirts: medium / large

Men’s pants 32 × 30

Men’s shoe size: 8 1/2 – 9 wide.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m., fire departments in the Schuyler, Steuben, Chemung and Yates counties reported the fire on Route 28 of the 3320 county in Reading’s second floor.

Because of the area, firefighters had to extract water from a hydrant at the bottom of a hill and transport it to the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Investigators from the Fire Prevention and Firefighting Office assist the sheriff’s investigators.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9

Advertisement