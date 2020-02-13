Again, the title of First Great Video Game Movie is still on the table. It is not Sonic the Hedgehog. It is not bad. The kids from the press show enjoyed it, but it’s not even a Street Fighter: The Movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog | | Paramount Pictures / Sega of America.

It is actually only Sonic (voice of Ben Schwartz) that has been put into a generic CGI family film. Maybe there wasn’t much story in the video game, but there is enough story available in the cinema. They can do better than this.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” comes up with a less interesting story

The opening of Sonic the Hedgehog most closely resembles the game Sega Genesis. Sonic zooms around in a 3D view of the loops and caves of the video game. Baby Sonic’s mentor Longclaw explains why Sonic must hide because villains always want his power. So she uses rings to send Sonic to earth, along with a bag of rings that he can use if he ever has to leave.

Longclaw is a brand new character, only invented to explain how the film uses the rings of the video game and then never to appear again. That seems to go a long way in creating a whole new character, just to give exhibitions in one scene. Sonic calls Longclaw his Obi Wan. So she is not only a minor, she is also a letdown.

Sonic the Hedgehog | Paramount Pictures / Sega of America

Sonic is hiding on earth, but when his electrical energy blows its cover, the government brings Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) in to find him. Green Hill, Montana Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) accidentally causes Sonic to send his rings to the top of a building in San Francisco, so teams work together to help Sonic restore them.

Sonic the Hedgehog becomes generic

There are many movies in which a magical being appears in our world and people have to help them get home, or get the thing to save their world or whatever. They are Transformers, it is E.T., it is the live-action Smurfs movie. This time it’s Sonic the Hedgehog.

The search for the rings has a number of fun action scenes that use a few Sonic speeds. They use the accessories of Sonic’s video game forces, but they do not feel integral to the story. They also reuse the slow motion powers of Quicksilver from the X-Men films.

Tika Sumpter, James Marsden and Sonic | Paramount Pictures / Sega of America

The final is an international spectacle, but apart from running around on monuments it offers no catharsis. It is far too easy for Sonic to find its rings. That should have been more insurmountable.

What is it all about, Sonic?

Sonic has had to make himself lonely and the prospect of leaving Earth to escape Robotnik is tragic. Sonic finds a family with Tom, which is a nice message for potentially lonely children. It is also Frozen’s message that tackles it in a much deeper, more nuanced way.

Sonic the Hedgehog | Paramount Pictures / Sega of America

Tom has great ambitions to be a police officer in San Francisco. Apparently Tom has to learn to appreciate his life in Green Hills, which is fine, but there is nothing wrong with ambitions. He moved with his wife Maddie (Tika Sumpter) and did not abandon Green Hills. They had dealt with minor city incidents.

Comedy and references

Carey is fun to play a selfish genius. The best scene is when he dances in his mobile lab, something that is just pure physical comedy, no matter what movie he plays in. Warning: Robotnik spoils Charlotte’s Web for children who have not read it yet.

Jim Carrey | Doane Gregory / Paramount Pictures / Sega of America

Marsden takes the material seriously. It is up to him to make you believe that Sonic interacts with the real world and he does.

Like most modern family films, Sonic the Hedgehog is full of timely references that won’t be played in ten years. You heard “is The Rock President?” In trailers. It also has Vin Diesel Fast and Furious lines. There is a joke about Amazon’s drone delivery service. These are clearly jokes intended for the parents and they are not intrusive, but it is so common that it is difficult not to notice.

Sonic the Hedgehog is perfectly reasonable entertainment. You will not regret taking your children. It’s just a shame that such a monumental video game can’t inspire more than the Studio Studio Film # 4 template. It’s better than the Super Mario Bros. movie, so Sega should be happy to at least beat Nintendo in their movie game .