The FBI and members of the US government held a conference in Washington last week on the theft of US patents and intellectual property by the Chinese. The conference is said to have lasted over four hours and involve some senior officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Officials said the purpose of the conference was to keep everyone updated on the US investigation into China.

The threat from China is real, persistent, well orchestrated, well endowed and will not go away so quickly.

– John Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security

For me, this is the greatest long-term threat to our country’s information and intellectual property, as well as to our economic vitality

– FBI director Christopher Wray

FBI director Christopher Wray said the cases have been piling up since 2018, after the DOJ launched the China Initiative to investigate China’s industrial espionage.

The FBI has conducted approximately a thousand investigations into China’s attempted technology theft in the U.S. in all 56 branches and in nearly every industry and sector.

– Christopher Wray

Attorney General William Barr previously warned companies to work with Nokia and Ericsson to address Huawei’s growing presence in the 5G market.

They don’t just target defense companies. The Chinese have targeted companies that produce everything from proprietary rice and corn seeds to software for wind turbines and high-quality medical devices.

It’s not just about innovation and research and development. You are looking for cost and price data, internal strategy documents and bulk PII. almost anything that can give them a competitive advantage.

They also aim at cutting-edge research at our universities.

– Christopher Wray

Already in October 2019, ZDNet published a report on China’s homemade aircraft, which left a trail of hacks in the aviation industry. The United States has generally examined Huawei and China for various hacking operations. We currently have no conclusive answer as to whether China is actually making companies steal technology. You can follow the China Initiative Conference and decide for yourself whether China should be trusted.

