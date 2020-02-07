Advertisement

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve believes that the downside risks to the US economy have diminished as trade tensions eased and prospects for global growth improved. However, officials are concerned that possible outbreaks of a deadly virus are a new threat in China.

In its semi-annual monetary policy report, the Fed announced no upcoming changes in its key interest rate, which it cut three times last year to the current historically low level of 1.5% to 1.75%.

The US Federal Reserve said after the July, September and October rate cuts, that it saw current interest rates as “appropriate for continued economic expansion” and a sharp rise in the labor market and inflation on the US Federal Reserve 2% target.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell will testify before congressional committees on Tuesday and Wednesday about the new report. His testimony is intended to confirm the Fed’s view that no further interest rate changes are required.

Many economists believe that the Fed will leave key rates unchanged for the whole year, although some analysts believe the likelihood of a further rate cut will remain if risks such as the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak threaten to slow US growth ,

The report said the Fed would continue to monitor the impact of the incoming information on the economic outlook as it examined the appropriate path for interest rates.

Overall, the report offered an optimistic assessment of the economic outlook and found that the downside risks to the U.S. economy had eased somewhat towards the end of 2019 with the announcement of a phase 1 trade agreement that included a ceasefire in a trade war between the two countries United States and China.

In addition, the Fed announced that a slowdown in global growth that affected US manufacturing had gradually flattened and financial market conditions had improved, led by a stock market recovery.

However, the report warned: “The recent appearance of the corona virus … could lead to disruptions in China that affect the rest of the global economy.”

