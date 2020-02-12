The federal government will review the use of promotional SWAG after employees handed out polystyrene foam key rings at a conference in Vancouver to discuss, among other things, how the ocean can be cleared of foam.

The Gaffe questioned whether companies and organizations should distribute plastic promotional products at conferences, especially at a time when the government is pushing ahead with the ban on single-use plastics.

John Preissl, who attended the Federal Ocean Protection Plan conference at the Holiday Inn on West Broadway two weeks ago on behalf of the Burnaby Mountain Stream Keepers, filled out a complaint form after finding hundreds of Orca-shaped foam key rings -Whales and life jackets were present to be distributed to the delegates.

He said one of the topics at the conference was how to deal with issues such as polystyrene foam pollution in the ocean.

Preissl said nearly 300 members of the federal government’s ocean protection plan talked about ghosting and styrofoam problems in Canada’s oceans and lakes, while the Coast Guard and other government officials “gave away cheap foam keychains like candy.”

“You can’t make this up,” he said.

As an enthusiastic kayaker and responsible for the environment, Priessl has seen a lot of plastic waste in the water for more than two decades and says the federal government can do better.

“Everything from plastic, foam, water bottles, plastic bottle caps, beer cans, tons of commercial shrimp / oyster traps, ghost fishing equipment, nets, more ropes than I can imagine, boats, dilapidated boats, anchors, plastic bouys, plastic bags, Tim Hortons coffee cups and Starbucks and dockwood and plastic, ”he said.

Preissl said when he asked the keychain question to a manager of the ocean protection plan, she seemed to be aware that it had been a mistake.

Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans spokeswoman Jane Deeks said the keychain was not for single use and included the telephone number for the marine mammal incident hotline to remind the public of any breach reports she said possibly watch.

However, she also said that the DFO would review the use of SWAG at congresses.

“As a department, we will review our approach to using such promotional items while ensuring that Canadians are adequately informed and aware of the importance of the programs we offer,” she said in an email.

She said the federal government is taking “brave measures” to ban harmful single-use plastics and ensure that companies take full responsibility for waste collection and recycling.

A report from Environment and Climate Change Canada last week found overwhelming evidence that plastics harm wildlife and human health. The federal government will continue to ban single-use plastics until 2021.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard have issued guidelines to restrict the purchase and use of single-use plastics for federal government meetings, events, and conferences, Deeks added.

Jonathan Strauss, president of Canadian Promotional Product Professionals, says that the estimated $ 2 billion industry is definitely changing and that the focus is on materials that are more sustainable. He recently said at a Vancouver show that bamboo products, recycled materials, and items like metal straws were the most popular promotional items among buyers.

Clothing is still a popular promotional item, but the companies that manufacture it are looking for more sustainable fabrics like hemp and bamboo. At the show, one company offered reusable sandwich bags instead of plastic bags, while another company created a promotional product with flowers that can be planted to help the bee population thrive, Strauss said.

“This is of paramount importance for consumers and businesses,” he said. “The economy is changing and we are always looking for new ways to become more sustainable.”

Strauss said that while many promotional items are still made from plastic, companies are trying to replace these materials. Hemp, for example, is an environmentally friendly alternative, but costs are still an issue.

“I think we will see more hemp products over time as costs decrease,” he said.

Foam keychains are often used by boaters so they don’t lose their keys in the water. However, Preissl argues that they are not of very good quality and fears that they will be thrown into the water and consumed by marine animals.

Polystyrene foam, mainly from the aquaculture industry, is one of the largest contributors to marine debris, along with dilapidated fishing gear and abandoned ships, according to a B.C. Government report last week.

Disposable plastic items such as cups, cutlery, straws and bags are also major ocean pollutants and pose a significant health threat as they break down into micro-plastics.