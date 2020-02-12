Advertisement

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A fire in an ExxonMobil refinery turned the night sky orange and a large cloud of smoke was thrown into the air. The flames broke out around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Curt Monte.

ExxonMobil spokesman Danny Lee said that the company’s volunteer fire department responded and there were no injuries. “The fly was in the area where it occurred,” said Lee.

The glow of the fire was visible from afar, but there were no evacuations.

Monte said Baton Rouge Fire was monitoring air quality in the area, but so far everything has been tested under unhealthy values.

It was not immediately clear what caused the flame.

ExxonMobil is the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana and its Baton Rouge refinery is the fifth largest in the country, CBS Baton Rouge subsidiary WAFB-TV reported. The chemical plant produces gasoline, jet fuel and more, as well as paints and adhesives.

The company said in a tweet that it is responding to the situation and monitoring air quality at the fence line. The air outside the facility “had no particular smell,” the Advocate reported. There was no external impact, said Monte.

