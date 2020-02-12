Mississauga, Ontario-based sports company Northern Arena has announced it will host the 1st Annual Canadian Game Awards at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

As the name suggests, the award ceremony honors success in the Canadian gaming industry in the console, cell phone and VR sectors.

The developer categories include “Best Game Design”, “Best Art Direction”, “Best Narration”, “Best Performance”, “Best Sound”. In the esports area, hosts, organizations and events are recognized, whereby two categories are also set aside for the best “Content Creator / Show” and “Streamer”.

A selection committee is set up to determine the nominees. However, it is currently unclear who will form this body. The Northern Arena will also announce nominations for all categories at a later date. Most notable 2019-made games in Canada include Xbox’s Gears 5 (developed by Vancouver’s The Coalition), Nintendos Luigi’s Mansion 3 (developed by Vancouver’s Next Level Games) and Activisions Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (a remake of Quebec City) Beenox).

It is coming!

Be part of the story and don’t miss the 1st annual Canadian Game Awards. A unique evening to celebrate and recognize the elite of the Canadian gaming industry.

For more information, please visit: https://t.co/EytgNc0bbc pic.twitter.com/AC18d8YM0H

– Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) February 12, 2020

Finally, fans can vote on their favorite Canada-made game as well as an internationally developed title. Details of the voting process for fans have yet to be announced.

According to Northern Arena, the event will air on Super Channel on Amazon Prime via GINX TV Canada. In the meantime, the show is broadcast behind the scenes on Squad’s online channels (Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Mixer).

It is worth noting that Reboot Communications from BC initially produced the “Canadian Video Game Awards”, which was then taken over by the same production company, the new Canadian Game Awards. The last Canadian Video Game Awards were held in 2016. The 2017 event in Ottawa was canceled.

However, the Canadian Game Awards appear to be a separate entity. Regardless of efforts to date, a Canada-based award ceremony makes sense because Canada is the third largest game maker in the world.

With files from Patrick O’Rourke.

Source: Canadian Game Awards