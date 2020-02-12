According to Google, the unique “flex mode” of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available for more Android devices.

The feature that allows users to use both the top and bottom half of the Z Flip’s foldable display was developed in collaboration with Samsung and Google.

In an interview with The Verge, Google recently confirmed that other phone manufacturers will soon be able to transfer the function to their devices.

During the unveiling of the Z Flip, Samsung showed how users can watch a YouTube video on the top half of the display while searching for videos and reading comments at the bottom of the screen. You can also answer a Google Duo call on the top half of the display, with the app’s controls on the second screen.

Although I haven’t tried Flex mode yet, it seems to be one of the first practical features included in a foldable smartphone, especially clamshell devices like the Motorola Razr and the Z Flip. In a way, it is reminiscent of how Nintendo shares content across its handhelds, DS and 3DS.

Do not get me wrong. I think foldable smartphones are super cool and I really love the Z Flip. I just don’t feel that a manufacturer has given us a practical reason why a foldable display could be useful, at least not yet.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be launched in Canada on February 21 for $ 1,819.

Source: The Verge