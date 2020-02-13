VATICAN CITY – Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Thursday, received a papal blessing, and said the two discussed prospects for a “fairer and more brotherly world”.

Da Silva posted photos of the encounter on his Twitter and Facebook accounts with a brief comment on the content of their meeting. The Vatican had no comment and did not even list the hour-long audience on Francis’ official agenda on Thursday.

Da Silva was released from prison in early November after 19 months in prison when the Brazilian Supreme Court ruled that a person can only be detained once all legal remedies have been exhausted. Later that month, a court upheld the corruption conviction and ruled that his sentence should be increased by four years to 17 years.

Da Silva, who ruled Brazil from 2003 to 2010, denies misconduct and says the allegations of corruption against him are politically motivated.

Francis, the first pope from the global south, was closely linked to leftist Latin American leaders, including Da Silva and former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who resigned in November after allegations of fraud in the October 20 presidential election in Bolivia.

The audience came a day after Francis published his main document on the Amazon.