NORFOLK, Va. >> The former naval secretary who was fired after criticizing President Donald Trump today endorsed democrat Michael Bloomberg as president and said the US needs an honest leader who would “have a firm hand in the wheel.”

Former Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer announced the approval at a campaign event at a maritime center and museum in Norfolk, Virginia. Spencer said he is a “lifelong republican” who says he is “deeply concerned” that democracies around the world and international alliances are being threatened.

“I don’t care if you’re a Republican, if you’re a Democrat or independent. If we want to continue this experiment, we call democracy, America needs the best leader there is,” Spencer said. “I really believe Mike can get it done.”

Spencer was pushed out of position after clashing with Trump and military leaders over the fate of Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes in Iraq.

Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City who skips campaign for the Democratic nomination in the four early states, has focused on states such as Virginia who vote for the “Super Tuesday” competitions of March 3, when the largest number of delegates for the pick it up.

Speaking in Norfolk, home of one of the largest naval stations, he promised to support the army, veterans and their families and work on rebuilding international alliances. Bloomberg also said he is a leader who has built teams and listens to staff and does not take revenge on people who disagree with him – a not-so-veiled reference to Trump and his decision to fire Spencer.

“When a president puts more faith in what he is told by Vladimir Putin than by his own director of national intelligence, that is a recipe for disaster,” he said. “Surrounding yourself with a lot of yes people is the surest way to fail.”

Bloomberg runs like a moderate who can bring Democrats, independents and dissatisfied republicans together to defeat Trump. He entered the race under the care of established Democrats as to whether former vice president Joe Biden, who was seen as the leading moderate in the race, would be able to make the nomination over more liberal opponents such as Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren win. has spent more than $ 300 million of his own fortune on air television advertisements.

