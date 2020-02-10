Advertisement

A former headmistress who provided false information to receive 244,000 euros in scholarships for her school should not be allowed to apply for a promotion job for the next 10 years, the High Court ruled.

Eileen O’Connor, 38, was director of Gaelscoil Mhuscraí in Blarney, Co Cork, when she applied for capitation grants for which the school was not eligible for the Department of Education and Skills.

The number of pupils was overestimated, so that the school received additional grants of EUR 197 per child and grants for ancillary services of EUR 147.

She said she did not personally benefit from the fraud, the court said.

Ms. Justice Niamh Hyland today declined to confirm a recommendation from the regulator for teachers that she would be denied promotion for 15 years, but said Ms. O’Connor should be suspended for 10 years instead.

In 2017, Ms. O’Connor was sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence under the name of Aileen Ní Cheallaigh from Mill Road, Midleton, Co Cork, before the Circuit Criminal Court, after admitting five charges for using an required document for accounting purposes described them as misleading, false or misleading.

Money for accommodation and additional teachers

The court heard that the offenses occurred between 2005 and 2009, and she used the money to provide housing and pay for additional teachers at the school. At the time of the court hearing in 2017, € 69,000 had been recovered from deductions from school grants.

In December last year, the Teaching Council recommended that a condition be included in its registration that it would not apply for a promotion agency for the next 15 years, including the director, deputy or deputy director.

This recommendation was brought before the High Court today when JP McDowell, lawyer for the Teaching Council, said she has since been a teacher again, but not a school principal.

The council that investigated her case found that she had admitted her wrongdoing and that there were other significant mitigating features, but the panel was less impressed by claims that she was young, inexperienced, and doing the best for the school, said McDowell.

Ms. Justice Hyland was concerned that the Council would have applied for a 15-year ban if Mr. O’Connor had not applied for one in the past nine years.

The Council’s body did not take these nine years into account in its decision, she said.

She therefore declined to confirm the Council’s decision, but said she needed to reconsider her decision given the period in which Ms O’Connor had not applied for a promotion or was in a responsible position.

The judge also rejected an application in a letter from her INTO union not to publish her name in reports of the court hearing. The judge said the legal test for this had not been passed.

Ms. O’Connor was neither in court nor represented.

