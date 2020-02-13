Today, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office released an Apple patent application related to Apple’s future Mixed Reality Head-Mounted Device (HMD), which will use a wave-guided display system with adjustable lenses. This makes the HMD look thinner and more modern, instead of being bulky and heavy. The new system will also have the desired optical performance.

Apple’s invention relates to a mixed reality head-mounted device that can be used to provide a user with computer-generated content overlaid on real content. The HMD is connected to an iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Apple notes that real content in AR mode can be viewed directly by a user through a transparent part of an optical system. In another mode, the real world is captured by facial cameras on the HMD. The optical system can be used to direct images from one or more pixel arrays or a scanner in a display system to an observer’s eyes.

A waveguide B. a thin planar waveguide formed from one or more layers of transparent material such as glass or plastic or other light guides may be included in the optical system to transmit image light from the pixel arrays to the viewer.

The lighting system can include a light source that provides illumination for the display. The illuminated display generates image light. An optical input coupler can be used to couple light from the light source into a waveguide in the lighting system.

An optical output coupler can be used to couple the display lighting out of the waveguide. Input and output couplers can also be used to couple image light from the display to a waveguide in the optical system and to couple the image light from the waveguide for viewing by the viewer.

The input and output couplers for the head-mounted device can form structures such as Bragg gratings, prisms, angled transparent structures and / or lenses that couple light into the waveguide and light from the waveguide.

Optical input and output couplers can be formed from diffractive couplers such as volume holograms, other holographic coupling elements or other diffractive coupling structures.

The input and output couplers can be formed, for example, from thin or thick layers of photopolymers and / or other optical coupler structures in which holographic patterns are recorded using lasers.

In some configurations, optical couplers can be formed from dynamically adjustable devices such as liquid crystal components (e.g. tunable liquid crystal gratings, polymer dispersed liquid crystal devices) or other adjustable optical couplers.

Apple’s patent ABB. 1 below is a schematic diagram of an illustrative head-mounted device; COWARD. 3 is a top view of an illustrative display system for a head-mounted device with a waveguide and liquid crystal lenses.

The architecture of the future mixed reality headset from Apple is extremely complex. Although Apple’s Patent 1 simplifies the system. You may want to review the wide range of technologies considered for your headset in today’s patent application.

The sensors considered include, for example: motion sensors (e.g. compasses, gyroscopes, accelerometers and / or other devices for monitoring the position, orientation and movement of the head-mounted display, circuits of the satellite navigation system such as circuits of the global positioning system) Monitoring user location, etc.). Using sensors from # 26 of FIG. For example, in FIG. 1, control circuit No. 12 can monitor the current direction in which a user’s head is oriented relative to the environment. Movements of the user’s head (e.g., movement left and / or right to track screen objects and / or display additional real objects) can also be monitored using sensors.

If desired, the sensors may include ambient light sensors that measure the ambient light intensity and / or the ambient light color, force sensors, temperature sensors, touch sensors, capacitive proximity sensors, light-based proximity sensors, other proximity sensors, strain gauges, gas sensors, pressure sensors, moisture sensors, magnetic sensors, etc.

Click here to check the details behind Apple’s patent application 20200049996. The patent released today by the U.S. Patent Office was filed in the third quarter of 2029. As it is a patent application, the time of the launch of such a product is currently unknown.

Although the focus of the patent application relates to a future head-mounted device, Apple notes that aspects of the invention could also apply to other future devices such as iPad, iPhone, smart glasses, head-up displays in cockpits, vehicles, etc. and display-based devices (TVs, projectors, etc.).