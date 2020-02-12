Latest news

The game will pay homage to the late Kobe Bryant Wherever he goes from now on, the rapper has unveiled a new face tattoo in honor of the NBA legend.

The game was added to his ink collection on Wednesday with an 8 sideways and Kobe’s autograph above his right eyebrow … which symbolizes “Kobe Forever”.

Game – who else is struggling the loss of the LA symbol – also planned a song in honor of Bryant and wore his jerseys during his current tour.

The Comptoner, by birth, is no stranger to tattoos – he had a butterfly on his left cheek before covering it with a piece inspired by LA. It also has a drop under the right eye.

The game hit the Dark Ink Gallery in Glasgow … just hours before its show at the O2 Academy.

NBA superstars Lebron James and Anthony Davis put permanent art on there bodies in honor of Bryant … with LBJ, who gets a snake with Kobe’s numbers and “Mamba 4 Life” underneath.

J. R. Smith. Shareef O’Neal and 2 Chainz have also commissioned Bryant Memorials on their bodies.