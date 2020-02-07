Advertisement

An 18-year-old gay Jonas Brothers fan claimed that security guards at a concert venue in Dublin told him he was “not a man” because he had makeup in his pocket.

Secondary student David Tynan wanted to visit the Jonas Brothers in the 3Arena in Dublin on January 31 when the alleged incident occurred, he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline.

Tynan, a Swords, Dublin native, said he was “shocked” and “humiliated” when security officials told him to queue for the women instead because he had makeup in his pocket.

His friend Leagh McGuirk, who was at the concert with him, said a security guard at the venue pushed him aside and said, “We’re not looking for you, you’re not a man for us.”

The gay student felt “degraded” and “maltreated” by the experience in the 3Arena in Dublin.

Tynan was made up, but wore “male” clothes like cargo pants and boots. He said he was “scared” and “can’t understand” what is happening.

David says he was told @ 3ArenaDublin “I’m not looking for you, you’re not a man for me.” Leagh, who was there, tells @joeliveline that he was searched by a female security guard instead #liveline pic.twitter.com/WKRdD2vKrf

– Liveline (@rteliveline) February 6, 2020

He then went to a security officer who searched him and said, “You didn’t deserve this.” She also said that the security official’s actions were “not right” and that they felt uncomfortable when they searched you.

I still feel shaken. I felt so degraded and in a bad mood. It’s a terrible feeling.

“I still feel shaken. I felt so degraded and in a bad mood. It’s a terrible feeling.

“I went to the concert and paid money for a ticket to enjoy myself. I was not judged by anyone. “

The venue has since apologized for the confusion surrounding the gender identity of the Jonas Brothers fan.

3Arena has since apologized for the incident and explains: “We apologize for the confusion regarding the gender of the concert goers.”

The venue, which is one of the most popular in Ireland for performers, has been criticized on social media for the incident. Some said the guard’s actions indicated “fragile masculinity” while others suggested that anyone could wear makeup.

This 3Arena employee continues to be ridiculous. Just shows how fragile masculinity is when a little makeup can shake it!

I’m sorry that happened to you, David

– c (@ConanGShore) February 6, 2020

To be honest, it’s a shame. What if a boy wants to wear makeup? You shouldn’t discriminate against what you want to wear, even if it’s makeup or clothing. I sincerely hope that the security guard feels bad about what he has done.

– ST • Lauren Byrne🙈 (@ LaurenB43843327) February 6, 2020

